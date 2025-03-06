D-Fend Solutions Accelerates Global Expansion with New U.K. Entity and London Office and Growing U.K. Team

RF-Cyber C-UAS Category Leader Bolsters Counter-Drone Market Presence with U.K. Office and Expert Team to Support Rapid Country Growth and Strengthen Customer Engagement

RA'ANANA, Israel and LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic counter-drone takeover technology, today announced the expansion of its global operations with the launch of a new U.K. entity, D-Fend Solutions AD U.K. Ltd., and the opening of a new office in London. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to serving the UK's growing need for advanced counter-drone solutions across critical sectors, including defence, homeland security, law enforcement, and aviation.

D-Fend Solutions UK Team Expansion - Clockwise from upper left: Martin Broomhead AFC MRAeS, Managing Director; Mark Rutherford, Sales Director, UK Airports & Government Business; Myles Gabriel, Global Services Engineer; and Simon Foreman, Director, Presales & Operations.

Situated at Upper Woburn Place in London's prestigious Euston neighbourhood, the new office provides D-Fend's team with a prime location for business operations, networking, and collaboration. The area is a hub for major corporations and institutions, with excellent transport links via Euston Station and proximity to Russell Square, making it an ideal meeting ground for governmental and enterprise customers and partners.

As part of its expansion, D-Fend Solutions has rounded out its U.K. team with key leadership positions. The team is headed by Managing Director Martin Broomhead, a British Army Air Corps veteran pilot who brings his extensive corporate aerospace and defence industry experience from Boeing, Thales, and QinetiQ to the business. Mark Rutherford, Sales Director, engages with D-Fend's aviation, infrastructure, and governmental customers to expand the company's market presence. Simon Foreman, a former Royal Navy Commander and Senior Weapon Engineer Officer with extensive experience in the MOD and defence firm Babcock, leads the Pre-Sales efforts and supports customer evaluations and demonstrations. Recent hire Myles Gabriel brings extensive avionics technician experience to ensure successful implementations, training, and excellent customer support.

Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, commented, "The establishment of our U.K. entity and new London office marks another milestone in D-Fend's global growth. The U.K. is at the forefront of adopting innovative counter-drone technologies, and this move allows us to better serve our existing customers while also addressing new opportunities in this critical market. Our EnforceAir technology has proven its effectiveness here in complex environments, and we're excited to bring this expanded presence to our U.K. users and partners, enhancing their capabilities to address evolving drone threats across various sectors."

"D-Fend Solutions has already established an exceptionally strong installed base at major U.K. international airports, national, metropolitan, and local police forces, and multiple domain defence and homeland security organizations, working closely with strategic stakeholders," said Martin Broomhead, "the launch of our new U.K. entity and London office solidifies our commitment to the U.K. market, ensuring we can provide even more localised support and expertise. We are now better positioned than ever to meet the rapidly evolving drone related security challenges across the U.K. I look forward to further expanding our activities and deepening our governmental and corporate partnerships to enhance U.K. airspace security."

