D-dimer Testing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion Globally by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing prevalence of thrombotic disorders and the rising focus on personalized medicine & precision healthcare are projected to drive the global D-dimer testing market's growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "D-dimer Testing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Test Type, by Application, by End-use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global D-dimer testing market generated $1.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2.2 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing prevalence of thrombotic disorders, rising demand for point-of-care D-dimer testing, and the emergence of aptamers as an alternative to antibodies are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global D-dimer testing market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, stringent regulatory requirements for D-dimer testing assays & devices and the lack of standardization may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, technological advancements and the emerging applications of d-dimer testing in new healthcare settings are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the D-dimer testing market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.2 billion CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Test Type, Application, End-use, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for point-of-care D-dimer testing Growing incidence of thrombotic disorders Rising focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare Opportunities Technological advancements Expanding applications of D-dimer testing in new healthcare settings Restraints Lack of standardization among D-dimer assays and testing methodologies

Test Type: Laboratory Tests Sub-segment to Thrive Significantly by 2032

The laboratory tests sub-segment accounted for the largest global D-dimer testing market share of 65.0% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share during the forecast period. Laboratory-based D-dimer tests offer efficacy and reliability in detecting fibrin degradation products, aiding in timely detection and management of thrombotic events. Their widespread adoption within clinical settings emphasizes their indispensable role in modern healthcare practices.

Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The deep vein thrombosis (DVT) sub-segment held the largest market share of 37.6% in 2022 and is predicted to hold major share by 2032. The prominence of D-dimer testing in diagnosing and managing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) highlights its critical role in assessing thrombotic events by detecting elevated D-dimer levels. Beyond diagnosis, it guides treatment decisions and monitors therapeutic efficacy, crucial in anticoagulant therapy. Rising awareness of thromboembolic disorders and the need for timely intervention further drive demand within the DVT sub-segment.

End-use: Hospitals Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The hospitals sub-segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. As primary hubs for patient care and critical decision-making, hospitals possess the infrastructure, expertise, and resources for accurate diagnostic testing, ensuring swift assessment of patients' coagulation status and informed clinical judgments. Their prevalence and ongoing innovation in diagnostic methodologies further enhance patient care and outcomes.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The North America D-dimer testing market accounted for the largest share of 38.9% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major share by 2032. D-dimer testing's widespread adoption across North American medical facilities, integral for evaluating thrombotic conditions and ruling out serious clotting disorders, highlights the region's commitment to proactive healthcare management. This dominance reflects the region's prioritization of early detection and intervention in thrombotic events, showcasing its role as a leader in innovative medical technologies and diagnostic methodologies.

Leading Players in the D-dimer Testing Market:

Sekisui Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemen Healthineers

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Horiba Ltd.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

biomerieux SA

WERFEN

Abbott

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global D-dimer testing market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

