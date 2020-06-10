Cyxone Files New Patent Applications Following Additional Innovation Achievements

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, announces today that the company has filed four patent applications for protection of new innovation achievements. The applications have been filed to relevant patent authorities.

With these new patents, Cyxone will have wider protection for the company's therapeutic scope as well as for the manufacturing and formulation processes.

Cyxone is looking into opportunities to file more patent applications in the near future.

Cyxone is unable to disclose more information regarding the filed patents at this point. The patents filed today will now go through the normal patent application process, and as soon as it will be possible to inform the market about more details, Cyxone will do so.

"The new patent applications demonstrate that Cyxone is actively pursuing new opportunities to increase the scope and value of the company. These patent applications ensure that our latest inventions and discoveries will help attract partners and investors to continue company growth" stated CEO Tara Heitner.

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in clinical phase I program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

