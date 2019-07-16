Cytora and Convex Develop Artificial Intelligence Powered Solution for Commercial Insurance

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytora, the AI-powered platform for commercial insurance underwriting, today announces that it has entered into a cooperation with Convex Group Limited ("Convex"), the international specialty insurer and reinsurer.

Using Cytora's platform, Convex will enhance its underwriting process, using data to achieve a more complete and increasingly accurate view of risk whilst helping underwriters improve risk selection. From its launch, Convex has positioned itself as a digitally-enabled insurer.

Adrian Spieler, COO at Convex said:

"At Convex, we are building an efficient and data-driven underwriting process, which from day one will enable us to provide the best possible products to our customers. By harnessing Cytora's cutting edge infrastructure, we will be able to deliver upon our key strategic goals in an ever-changing landscape."

Richard Hartley, CEO at Cytora said:

"The commercial insurance industry is undergoing a fundamental shift that puts customers and data at the forefront. We're excited to be partnering with Convex as they accelerate this transformation, and to provide them with the tools they need to better serve customers in the years to come."

About Cytora

Cytora transforms underwriting for commercial insurance. Using the Cytora platform, insurers can underwrite more accurately and efficiently and deliver fairer prices to their customers. Cytora is a trusted partner to global insurers, backed by leading venture capital, and supported by builders of some of the world's most successful technology companies.

www.cytora.com

About Convex

Convex Group is a specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on complex risks founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand. With operations in London and Bermuda, Convex occupies a unique position in the insurance industry and combines unrivalled experience, reputation and lessons learnt with the freedom and independence of a new balance sheet.

www.convexin.com

