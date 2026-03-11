Cytec Solutions Limited Announces Acquisition of Howells Associates Limited, Expanding Capabilities and Strengthening Market Position

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytec Solutions Limited (Cytec), a leading software provider with a focus on corporate governance, compliance, and equity management, today announced the acquisition of Howells Associates Limited (Howells), a trusted UK provider of employee share plan administration and insider list management solutions.

The acquisition brings together two complementary businesses, enhancing the combined company's ability to deliver high-quality services while expanding its client portfolio, breadth of services, and operational capacity.

"This acquisition marks an important step in our growth strategy," said Shervin Binesh, CEO of Cytec. "By joining forces with Howells, we are able to offer broader capabilities, deeper expertise, and even greater value to our clients."

"Cytec and Howells have built extensive, specialist knowledge and experience in our areas of expertise over several decades. By bringing our teams together, we increase our capabilities and depth, and we cement our position in the corporate governance and equity management technology markets, and in providing high touch share plan administration services. This is a really exciting development for our teams and, I hope, for our clients." said Nick Chinn, Executive Chairman of Cytec.

"This is a proud moment, not just for Howells, but for the exceptional people who helped turn this business into an award-winning service provider, with a clear identity, and genuine purpose. Joining forces with Cytec Solutions accelerates that journey. Combining our deep expertise in share plan management with the scale and corporate governance network to do even more for our clients, our people, and the broader market." said Alex Walsh, CEO of Howells.

Clients of both organisations will experience uninterrupted service throughout the transition and integration of businesses. Over time, the combined business will leverage shared strengths to deliver innovative solutions and expanded services.

About Cytec

Cytec has delivered SaaS solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by more than 180 companies and over 55% of the FTSE 100, Cytec provides intelligent platforms shaped by client needs. These solutions simplify compliance, strengthen governance, and support long-term value. With a strong focus on innovation, and client satisfaction, Cytec continues to set the standard in governance, risk and compliance technology.

About Howells

Howells was the first UK company to digitise share plan administration, and for 35 years has been providing market leading outsourced services. Howells delivers a seamless experience for administrators to manage, report and communicate their Share Plan requirements through our agile and flexible cloud-based systems - connecting employees to their rewards, and employers to their people.

www.cytecsolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930635/Cytec_Logo.jpg



