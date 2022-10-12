Cystic Fibrosis Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of 9% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) | DelveInsight

The overall cystic fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and expected launch of emerging therapies including Ensifentrine, VX-121/TEZ/ VX561, and others in the forecasted period (2022–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cystic Fibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cystic fibrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cystic Fibrosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cystic fibrosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total cystic fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 65.5K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading cystic fibrosis companies such as Verona Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Krystal Biotech, Translate Bio, Novartis, Algi Pharma, Atlantic Healthcare, Calithera Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Reveragen Biopharma, Spli Sense, GlaxoSmithKline, EmphyCorp, Galapagos NV, PathBio Analytics, AstraZeneca, AxentisPharma AG , and others are developing new cystic fibrosis drugs that can be available in the cystic fibrosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing new cystic fibrosis drugs that can be available in the cystic fibrosis market in the coming years. The promising cystic fibrosis therapies in the pipeline include Ensifentrine, ELX-02, VX-121/TEZ/ VX-561, POL6014 (Lonodelestat), LAU-7b, and others.

and others. The increase in cystic fibrosis market size is a direct consequence of the expected launch of potential therapies, along with increasing awareness and development of novel therapies.

Cystic Fibrosis Overview

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. F508del is the most common variation reported globally, but there are over 2000 others, not all causing the disease.

The cystic fibrosis symptoms usually appear 6-8 months after birth, though this varies significantly from person to person. Cystic fibrosis symptoms vary with age and can affect different body parts. Newborn screening, a genetic test to look for a gene defect, and a blood test to look for pancreatic problems are two tests used for cystic fibrosis diagnosis. After initial testing, a sweat test can be performed to confirm the cystic fibrosis diagnosis.

Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 65.5K diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest number of cystic fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in 2021.

The cystic fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Market

Current cystic fibrosis medications focus on symptom relief, complication prevention, and, more recently, protein rectifiers to correct underlying structural and functional abnormalities. Inhaled antibiotics are used to treat chronic lung infections, mucolytics are used to reduce the viscosity of pulmonary mucus, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) is used to treat CF-associated exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (PPI), and CFTR modulators are used to improve CFTR function while addressing the underlying cause of the disease.

In addition to mucolytics like dornase alfa, hypertonic saline inhalation has been proposed as a therapy for increasing the hydration of airway surface liquid in cystic fibrosis patients. Pancreatic enzyme supplements, multivitamins (particularly fat-soluble vitamins), mucolytics, antibiotics (including inhaled, oral, or parenteral), bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory agents, and CFTR potentiators (e.g., ivacaftor) and correctors (e.g., elexacaftor, lumacaftor,tezacaftor) may be used to treat patients with cystic fibrosis.

The current cystic fibrosis treatment is primarily based on CFTR modulators and supportive therapies such as mucolytics, antibiotics, bronchodilators, and others. TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO currently dominate the cystic fibrosis market.

Generally, a normal diet with additional energy and unrestricted fat intake is advised. To compensate for malabsorption and the increased energy demand of chronic inflammation, a high-energy and high-fat diet is recommended, along with supplemental vitamins (especially fat-soluble) and minerals. Sometimes cystic fibrosis causes issues that can only be resolved through surgery or another type of medical procedure.

Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Ensifentrine: Verona Pharmaceuticals

ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VX-121/TEZ/ VX-561: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

POL6014 (Lonodelestat): Santhera Pharmaceuticals

LAU-7b: Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cystic Fibrosis Market Dynamics

The overall prevalence of cystic fibrosis is expected to rise over the forecast period, creating new opportunities for pharma players in the cystic fibrosis market. Moreover, existing therapies have room for label expansions to improve efficacy, propelling the cystic fibrosis market forward.

Furthermore, there are lucrative opportunities to address unmet therapeutic needs in the cystic fibrosis market regarding tolerability, drug resistance, dosage, and adverse effects. More combinational drugs with higher efficacy are needed.

With advancements in diagnostic tools and palliative care, the median cystic fibrosis life expectancy in the United States has risen from a few months to 46 years. Several cystic fibrosis drugs are currently being used to treat cystic fibrosis, with evidence ranging from randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials to anecdotal case reports. Many more are currently in the works. Pharma companies have been proactive in their research in the cystic fibrosis market, recognizing that the treatment has a long way to go.

However, due to the lack of significant competitors, the current cystic fibrosis market players will likely maintain their competitive positions throughout the study period. Despite improved outcomes, most cystic fibrosis patients die from pulmonary complications, making this one of the most significant underlying challenges in the cystic fibrosis treatment paradigm.

Moreover, the patient's pharmacological treatment history is complicated, with a plethora of drugs resulting in resistance and a constant shift in treatment regimens. Any generic drug entry will impede the cystic fibrosis market for branded drugs. Even Vertex has plans for generic cystic fibrosis medications.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 9 % Market Size in 2021 USD 7.1 Billion Key Cystic Fibrosis Companies Verona Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Krystal Biotech, Translate Bio, Novartis, Algi Pharma, Atlantic Healthcare, Calithera Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Reveragen Biopharma, Spli Sense, GlaxoSmithKline, EmphyCorp, Galapagos NV, PathBio Analytics, AstraZeneca, AxentisPharma AG, and others Key Cystic Fibrosis Therapies Ensifentrine, ELX-02, VX-121/TEZ/ VX-561, POL6014 (Lonodelestat), LAU-7b, and others

Scope of the Cystic Fibrosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cystic Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Cystic Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Cystic Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Cystic Fibrosis market drivers and barriers

Cystic Fibrosis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cystic Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cystic Fibrosis Market Key Insights 2. Cystic Fibrosis Market Report Introduction 3. Cystic Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cystic Fibrosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cystic Fibrosis Treatment and Management 7. Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cystic Fibrosis Marketed Drugs 10. Cystic Fibrosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cystic Fibrosis Market Analysis 12. Cystic Fibrosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Cystic Fibrosis Market Drivers 16. Cystic Fibrosis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

