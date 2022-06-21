Cypher Capital, Huobi Ventures, GSR Capital, and LD Capital Invest in $2M Round for Blockchain Gaming Platform 'MetaOne'

"We are beyond enthusiastic about our new investment, MetaOne, the service platform that enables massive gamer communities," says Vineet Budki, Managing Partner and CEO of Cypher Capital.

"MetaOne is solving key problems in the current Web 3.0 GameFi market by creating a single platform that attracts Web 2.0 gamers to Web 3.0 GameFi and empowers the gaming guilds to take data-backed decisions. By leveraging on our strong influence in the region, MetaOne is looking to tap into the Middle East market to convert more gamers into GameFi," Vineet concluded.

With more than 242 guilds, over 72,000 gamers onboarded, 33 GameFi titles partnership in the pipeline and NFT asset management across 7 chains, the platform is eager to work with more partners to realize the vision of GameFi empowerment and to become the mainstream adoption platform from Web2 gaming to Web3 GameFi over the globe.

Furthermore, MetaOne hopes to localize the platform through their relationship in East-Africa as a MOU has been recently signed with East-African partners who are associated with Mpesa and Sports-Pesa. The partnership looks forward to providing a seamless onboarding experience for the gaming communities in the region.

"We are so excited about communicating this vision to all geographical regions and realizing it into real executable plans where guilds, gamers, GameFi studios and the retail investors can see and feel the tangibles." said Marrtin Hoon, CEO of MetaOne.

They recently partnered with Yup.gg, the leading esports gaming marketing group in Singapore, which owns 6,000 and more KOLs in their ecosystem. To that extent, the partnership is looking to convert ex-twitch KOLs of Yup.gg to become MetaOne guild masters and recruiting their followers as gamers.

The project is expected to have its official platform roll and utility token launch by year 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843026/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819503/IMG_9A8907441FBE_5_Logo.jpg

SOURCE metaone