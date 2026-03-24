Cyolo Security Named a Representative Vendor in 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyolo, the leading provider of remote privileged access for operational technology (OT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS), has been named a Representative Vendor in the recently released Gartner "Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access" report. Download the complete Market Guide here.

This recognition comes as industrial organizations are confronting the limitations of VPNs and IT-centric access tools and moving toward solutions designed specifically to support secure remote access in cyber-physical environments. The report emphasizes a major industry shift, noting: "As remote operations become the norm, organizations are pivoting from 'secure connectivity' to 'secure operations with fit for purpose cyber-physical systems secure remote access products.'"1

We believe Cyolo's approach to CPS secure remote access aligns closely with this shift. The Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) solution provides not only secure, identity-based access to critical systems but also visibility and control over every connection, from start to finish.

"This report validates what we've been saying for years: traditional IT approaches to remote access fall short in OT environments because they weren't made for the operational realities of cyber-physical systems," said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. "We built our solution from the ground up to meet CPS needs and priorities, including uptime, safety, and adaptability. With Cyolo PRO, industrial enterprises can give employees and third parties the access they need without disrupting operations, increasing risk, or giving up control of their critical environments. This is what enables secure operations rather than just connectivity."

In its Vendor Profile of Cyolo, the Market Guide states: "Cyolo PRO operates on a 'trustless' architecture where Cyolo Security does not store customer data, encryption keys, or passwords; these remain within the customer's environment. The platform is designed for mass onboarding of third-party users and supports legacy applications (e.g., unpatched HMIs) without requiring infrastructure upgrades. Technical capabilities include real-time session recording, supervision, and identity verification that integrates with existing IdPs like Azure AD or Okta. Cyolo supports 'agentless' connectivity for the end-user, facilitating access via a browser or lightweight client. The company offers flexible deployment options, including on-premises, private cloud, and air-gapped configurations."

The Market Guide identifies several key priorities for securing CPS environments, including:

Replacing legacy VPNs and broad network-level access with CPS-first solutions that deliver granular, identity-based, and protocol-aware access

VPNs and broad network-level access with CPS-first solutions that deliver granular, identity-based, and protocol-aware access Identifying and eliminating "shadow access," or unmanaged remote connections that create hidden risk

Centralizing and standardizing remote access through secure gateways and consistent controls

Supporting safe operations with capabilities like just-in-time (JIT) access and session supervision for third-party vendors

Cyolo PRO incorporates all of these principles by design. It replaces VPN-based, network-level connectivity, eliminates unmanaged connections through centralized control, enforces consistent governance, and enables real-time visibility and oversight of remote sessions. Together, these capabilities help organizations to move beyond secure connectivity and achieve secure operations across their critical environments.

Alongside its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access, Cyolo also received two 2026 InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at this week's RSA Conference: Publisher's Choice for OT Security and Most Innovative Secure Remote Access. These awards further reinforce Cyolo's leadership and innovation in industrial secure remote access. To learn more, visit https://cyolo.io.

1Gartner, Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access, By Katell Thielemann, Wam Foster, Sumit Rajput, 4 February 2026.

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About Cyolo

Cyolo provides secure remote privileged access for cyber-physical systems (CPS). Our solution enables industrial enterprises to easily connect employees and third-party vendors to critical assets. Cyolo helps security and operational technology (OT) teams with a solution that's adaptable to any environment and includes capabilities such as privileged access controls, zero-trust connectivity, identity-based access for legacy systems, and centralized management across multiple sites. Cyolo offers stronger security and more control than traditional secure remote access (SRA) and deploys without causing disruptions or requiring change management. Cyolo delivers improved security, productivity, and operational agility – without compromise.

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