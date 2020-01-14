Cynerio Offers Hospitals Free Cyber Risk Assessment as Windows 7 Hits End of Life

Millions of connected medical devices will be placed at greater risk of cyber attack when Microsoft discontinues support for Windows 7 on January 14

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To prepare for the transition into Windows 7 End of Life, Cynerio is offering hospitals a complementary risk assessment until February 14, 2020. Connected medical devices are the weakest link in healthcare security and the prevalence of devices running on the Windows 7 operating system puts hospitals at even greater risk of cyber attack. The assessment will provide hospitals with a comprehensive inventory of their healthcare IoT ecosystems, and a detailed analysis of unsupported operating systems running on specific devices.

Vendors like Siemens, Roche, Philips, and GE have relied on Windows operating systems for years and today, nearly 50% of all medical devices running on Windows use Windows 7. Due to the long life cycles of medical devices critical to patient care, more than 20% of all device models in the global medical ecosystem now run on the unsupported operating system. This includes a significant portion of imaging devices, placing radiology departments at even higher risk.

The Cynerio solution integrates with hospital networks and immediately provides a 360° view into device inventory, complete with profiles on operating systems, vendors, and communication behaviors. The risk assessment identifies and flags vulnerabilities on the network, evaluates device criticality to workflow and care delivery, and determines which devices and departments are most at risk. Cynerio then provides robust and enforceable cybersecurity strategies customized to hospitals' unique network infrastructures and workflows.

"No device is risk free, especially network-connected devices. Medical devices are the weakest link: they are not designed with security in mind, have extensive lifecycles, and often cannot afford any downtime," states Leon Lerman, Cynerio's CEO and co-founder. "Cybersecurity is an ever-changing landscape and today's Windows 7 end-of-life only adds to the inherent weaknesses of hospital networks. If a device responsible for critical care is vulnerable, patients are at risk. It's more important now than ever for hospitals to know their risk and to take educated measures to secure their networks and patients."

Cynerio is the world's premier medical-first cybersecurity IoT solution. We view cybersecurity as a standard part of patient care and provide healthcare delivery organizations with the insight and tools they need to secure clinical ecosystems and achieve long-term, scalable threat remediation without disrupting operations or the delivery of care.

