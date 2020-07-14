Cymulate Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate our Worldwide Growth

The rapidly changing global landscape accelerated Cyberattacks and this generated hyper growth for security validation vendors. We are set for broadening our worldwide presence even further.

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the only end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform used to continuously validate security controls, today announced the appointment of Brian Stone as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Stone will lead Cymulate's field operations and oversee sales, pre-sales, and strategic go-to-market & channel initiatives.

Brian has over 20 years building and leading high-impact, go-to-market teams. His strategies and leadership contributed to 26 straight quarters of growth at Cofense (formerly PhishMe) helping the company grow from <$6MM to $90MM+ revenues resulting in a successful exit in February 2018. Prior to Cofense, he was an early-stage investor, advisor and sales leader at three successful technology and cybersecurity companies, resulting in one IPO and two successful exits. Brian holds a degree in Business Management from North Carolina State University.

As Cymulate's Chief Revenue Officer, Brian's primary focus will be supporting the increasing market demand in North America.

"Cymulate is uniquely positioned to help corporate security teams identify and prioritize, in real-time, security gaps and help executives measure and track the effectiveness of their security posture. By integrating security penetration testing skills into a SaaS-based platform, companies can now continuously validate the performance of their security controls" said Stone.

"We experienced rapid growth in the past few months. The acceleration has prompted us to hire a highly exceptional business leader with a record of excellent results," says Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymulate. "Brian's experience and motivation will further propel Cymulate to the next level this year and into 2021. I am thrilled to have him join our team."

