Cymulate Expands its Global Operations into Asia with Japanese Telecoms Giant NTT

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cymulate, the only SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation platform to operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK® framework end-to-end, today announced a distributor agreement with NTT Advanced Technology (NTT-AT), one of the subsidiaries of NTT. NTT is the fifth largest publicly traded company in Japan and was ranked 65th on Fortune's Global 500. The partnership provides NTT's APAC enterprise clients with pre-emptive security assessments and the ability to run targeted attack simulations against the latest immediate cyber threats in the wild. The deal builds on Cymulate's existing agreements with NTT entities in the USA and Europe.

"Having undergone a rigorous and lengthy testing process, NTT-AT chose our technology due to its simple, end-to-end deployment, usability across the cyber kill-chain and ability to provide both out of the box simulations as well as purple team customization for more advanced users. We're delighted to partner with the NTT group as our first Asian partner while we expand into the Japanese security conscious enterprise market," said Eyal Wachsman, co-founder and CEO of Cymulate. "By automating security risk assessments, the NTT group and their clients will be empowered to challenge, assess and optimize their security posture simply and continuously."

Deployed by hundreds of companies across all key verticals including finance, healthcare, media, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing, Cymulate was recently recognized as #1 innovation leader on Frost and Sullivan's Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Radar report. Cymulate protects against the evolving threat landscape, and provides breadth of coverage including security control validation, attack surface management, employee security awareness and purple team testing.

Cymulate saw a 50% increase in unique attacks in the wild in 2020 with the healthcare sector remaining most at risk. Asia specifically has been a hotspot of cyber-attacks this past year. In December over 600 Japanese entities, including government agencies were targeted by attackers exploiting vulnerabilities in remote work technologies. 81% of companies in APAC suffered at least one attack and about 18% suffered seven or more in 2020.

