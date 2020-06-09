Cymulate Enters into Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro for SaaS-based Breach & Attack Simulation

- New distribution alliance expands reach and availability of automated Breach & Attack Simulation to MSSPs, resellers and customers nationwide who are adopting continuous security validation practices

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the only end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. This agreement will allow the distributor's extensive and growing network of U.S. channel partners the ability to offer Cymulate's continuous security validation offering to address the needs of both SMB and Enterprise to continually optimize their security posture .

Cymulate's BAS platform is used by security teams worldwide to determine their security gaps within minutes and remediate them. Providing end-to-end coverage across the full kill chain Cymulate automates threat actor tactics and techniques to enable companies to measure and track their security control's effectiveness and optimize their defenses against the latest threats with clear remediation guidance. Companies can perform a security assessment anytime with safe to use testing in production environments to receive quantifiable security KPIs (key performance indicators) and risk scores that help prioritize and rationalize security investments.

"Cymulate's BAS platform allows channel partners to validate that their customers' security solutions are optimally configured and protecting them against the latest threats," says Eric Kohl, vice president Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro.

"With pen-testing not performed frequently enough to address the rapidly changing threat landscape Cymulate is an essential, simple and safe addition to Ingram Micro's channel leading security portfolio."

This agreement with one of the world's largest and most trusted distributors is part of Cymulate's strategy in executing its plan to rapidly expand operations and its customer footprint across the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro's Advanced Solutions organization will market, sell and support Cymulate's platform and services to its network of channel partners and end customers.

"The agreement with Ingram Micro gives us a distribution partner with deep cybersecurity expertise and a vast network of channel partners to enable us to offer our platform to companies across the United States," said Eyal Wachsman, Co-founder and CEO at Cymulate.

Cymulate's BAS platform integrates with a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Tenable, SentinelOne, IBM and others.

