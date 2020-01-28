Cymulate Co-founder and CTO Avihai Ben-Yossef Selected for Forbes Israel 30 Under 30 2020

RISHON LETZION, Israel, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the most comprehensive SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced that its co-founder and CTO Avihai Ben-Yossef has been recognized by this year's Forbes Israel 30 Under 30 for his outstanding business achievements.

Avihai, together with co-founder and CEO Eyal Wachsman, established Cymulate in 2016 to empower companies to easily understand their security posture at any given moment, enabling them to prepare for the ongoing cyber onslaught. Simulations of the latest threats in the wild can be run on-demand to test an organization's security defenses and controls, providing actionable insights and data on where a company's network is exposed.

Under Avihai's technological leadership, Cymulate is transforming the way companies perform security testing, and making it accessible to companies of all sizes.

Cymulate's automated BAS offering delivers continuous testing across the full kill-chain, including the ability to run the industry's first agentless APT simulation. Having recently solidified its leadership position in the BAS arena, their user-friendly approach is swiftly being adopted by enterprises across the US and Europe. The company also announced two rounds of funding during the past 12 months totaling $22.5M, alongside a slew of accolades including Winner, Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year Award, Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards and Editors Choice, BAS, Cyber Defense Global Award.

Avihai served in an Intelligence Unit of the IDF in a leading technological role, before becoming Head of Cyber Research at Avnet Cyber & Information Security, where he worked on several projects for the Israeli Ministry of Defense. He was 26 when he started Cymulate.

"I'm delighted to have been honored by Forbes for Cymulate's success and the recognition of its critical role within cybersecurity," says Avihai. "We will continue to grow the company and advance our technology to ensure companies can quickly and easily identify security gaps without the need for highly skilled personnel."

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a SaaS-based breach and attack simulation platform that makes it simple to know and optimize your security posture any time, all the time and empowers companies to safeguard their business-critical assets. With just a few clicks, Cymulate challenges your security controls by initiating thousands of attack simulations, showing you exactly where you're exposed and how to fix it—making security continuous, fast and part of every-day activities.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a Free Trial .

Related Links

https://cymulate.com



SOURCE Cymulate