Cymbio Partners with SAP, Delivering Multi-Channel Expansion Solution with Integration to SAP Commerce Cloud

By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, Cymbio delivers Multi-Channel Expansion, an end-to-end marketplace automation solution, to help brands effortlessly scale their sales across hundreds of marketplace, dropship and social commerce platforms worldwide

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbio, the leading marketplace and social commerce automation platform for brands like New Balance, Balenciaga, and Juicy Couture, today announced that it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program and launched its Multi-Channel Expansion solution for SAP Commerce Cloud on SAP® Store. This partnership marks an expansion in Cymbio's offerings to global and enterprise brands to scale their digital sales with seamless automation. With Multi-Channel Expansion now on SAP Store, Cymbio helps businesses using SAP Commerce Cloud to automate, syndicate, and manage all aspects of marketplace and social commerce operations across over 800 global channels—from product listings and inventory to pricing, imagery, orders, and returns.

"Forming a partnership with SAP helps widen Cymbio's reach to empower brands to operate and scale smarter on the fastest-growing model in ecommerce: marketplaces," said Roy Avidor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbio. "With Multi-Channel Expansion on SAP Store, Cymbio will help businesses eliminate manual work and reduce time-to-live for SAP Commerce Cloud users, enabling brands to quickly reach new customers and markets in the face of shifting global trade policies."

With the integration to SAP Commerce Cloud, businesses gain access to Cymbio's cutting-edge automation platform. Key functionalities include:

Effortlessly Connect to Global Marketplaces: Integrate with over 800 global sales channels including Amazon, Asos, Macys, and TikTok Shop, without the need for complex IT projects.

Automate Operations Across Channels with AI: Manage product listings, pricing, inventory, and returns with real-time synchronization powered by intelligent automation.

Reduce Time-to-Market: Deploy marketplace integrations in days instead of months, eliminating the usual long implementation timelines.

Sell Globally, Sell Smarter: Leverage multi-currency, multi-language, and region-specific promotions to tailor offerings for diverse global audiences.

Gain Actionable Insights: Track performance across channels with real-time analytics, enabling brands to optimize their strategies and maximize sales.

Plug-and-Play Integration: Pre-tested, SAP-certified connection requires zero custom development, ensuring a seamless integration experience for businesses.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Cymbio is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About company

Cymbio is the leading marketplace and social commerce automation platform that helps global brands streamline their operations and across 800 digital sales channels such as Nordstroms, Farfetch, Macy's, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Founded in 2015, Cymbio enables seamless collaboration between brands and retailers by automating processes such as product listing, inventory management, pricing, order fulfillment, and returns. Backed by over $35 million in funding from investors like PayPal Ventures and Vertex Ventures, Cymbio empowers brands to grow efficiently and profitably. With customers like Balmain, Reebok, and Fabletics, Cymbio is transforming the digital commerce landscape. Learn more at www.cymbio.com.

