Cylus Achieves World's First IEC 62443-4-2 Certification for Rail Tech Cybersecurity Solution, Setting a New Industry Standard

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feb 26, 2024 - Cylus, a global leader in rail cybersecurity, has proudly announced that its CylusOne solution has become the world's first rail cybersecurity solution to receive the IEC 62443-4-2 certification for Security Level 3. The certification testing and audit were conducted by Bureau Veritas (BV) and issued by the IECEE certification body. This milestone highlights Cylus's commitment to providing a comprehensive rail cybersecurity solution and establishes a new benchmark in operational rail technology security.

The IEC 62443-4-2 standard, developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), sets stringent cybersecurity guidelines for industrial automation and control systems (IACS). Achieving certification under this standard demonstrates a product's robustness against cyber threats and adherence to the highest security protocols. This is especially critical in safeguarding critical infrastructure, such as rail transportation systems, from potential cyber-attacks.

The certification of the CylusOne solution has significant implications for the rail industry, offering enhanced cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and passenger safety. By meeting the technical security requirements of IEC 62443-4-2, rail operators can significantly bolster the security of critical infrastructure, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of rail services. This compliance not only helps mitigate the risk of cyber threats but also aligns with increasing regulatory expectations, safeguarding the well-being of passengers and cargo alike.

"At Cylus, our commitment is to assist our customers in achieving their cybersecurity goals, whether that involves meeting IEC 62443 standards or TS 50701. The certification of our CylusOne solution under IEC 62443-4-2 is a major achievement in rail cybersecurity, setting a high bar for industry practices," says Miki Shifman, Co-Founder and CTO of Cylus. "With a Security Level 3 certification, CylusOne is expertly designed to protect the most critical rail systems, covering both wayside and rolling stock."

Achieving the IEC 62443-4-2 certification involved an in-depth examination of the CylusOne platform, emphasizing its security capabilities, comprehensive coverage, and adherence to recognized standards. The Bureau Veritas experts led this highly detailed and technical effort. The collaborative team from Cylus and Bureau Veritas examined the solution across various stages, including its architecture, design, implementation, and ongoing operations, to ensure it met the requirements of the IEC 62443-4-2 standard.

"Collaborating with Cylus on the IEC 62443-4-2 certification for CylusOne highlights Bureau Veritas's commitment to ensuring cybersecurity in critical infrastructures," remarked Fabien Pendaries, OT Cybersecurity Operational Manager at Bureau Veritas. He continued, "This achievement sets a new standard for rail cybersecurity and emphasizes the importance of advanced protection measures in the face of escalating cyber threats."

About Cylus

Cylus provides rail operators with a specialized cybersecurity solution to ensure service availability and safety. Combining deep rail and cybersecurity expertise, Cylus has pioneered a platform for real-time asset visibility and threat detection across heterogeneous rail operating technology environments.

With customers across the globe, Cylus leads with a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, enabling compliance and reducing risks in the face of escalating cyber threats. Learn more at www.cylus.com.

