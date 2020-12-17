Cyient Retains Leadership Position In Engineering And R&D Services By Zinnov For The Seventh Consecutive Year

The report also recognizes Cyient's mature Digital Engineering Services capabilities

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global digital engineering and technology solutions company, has been named as an "established and expansive player" in the Zinnov Zones annual ratings for overall ER&D services as well as in the digital engineering services ratings for 2020. This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has been placed in the top quadrant in the overall ER&D services category. Within ER&D services, Cyient maintained its "leadership" position in the aerospace, industrial, medical devices, telecom, and the software-defined network-NFV verticals.

Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, assessed 60 global engineering R&D services companies based on specialization, R&D practice maturity, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, and customer input. The Zinnov Zones ratings provide a holistic 360-degree assessment of service providers and have become the industry standard for benchmarking across capabilities.

Cyient was also placed in the "established and niche player" quadrant for IoT services, an annual rating from Zinnov for global technology service providers. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the service provider community extensively for their IoT prowess, for both overall IoT services and specific use-cases.

Speaking on the recognition, Karthikeyan Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cyient, said, "This leadership positioning is a testimony to Cyient's capabilities, domain knowledge, and perseverance in creating value for customers in the digital engineering R&D and IoT services space. The recognition is especially commendable in a year that has been wrought with unprecedented challenges. We have stayed focused on delivering consistent ROI and staying ahead of the technology curve."

"Cyient is an established leader for ER&D services across multiple verticals with a global client base. For the seventh consecutive year, it has been recognized as a leader for ER&D services by Zinnov Zones. Its design-led manufacturing (DLM) approach has helped transform the performance of its client's products and services. The firm's multiple wins in verticals such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and telecom in the last 12 to 18 months have helped improve its market positioning for ER&D services. With a strong focus on architecting smarter and connected products and systems and re-engineering the platform lifecycle, Cyient is poised to grow further and enhance its competitive positioning," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner and Practice Head, Zinnov.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:

Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets;

and other emerging markets; Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint;

Enabling technology Service Providers to identify and create newer business opportunities.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com

For media inquiries please contact：

Ishneet Sachdeva / Ananya Gupta

Email: Ishneet@kommune.in / ananya@kommune.in

Mobile: +91 - 9619194346 / 9810626206

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com



SOURCE Cyient