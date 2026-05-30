Cyient Enters Agreement to Acquire TAO Digital

Acquisition enhances Cyient's offering portfolio with AI-native data and lifecycle engineering capabilities to drive data-readiness & digital transformation for its customers

HYDERABAD, India, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TAO Digital Solutions Inc., an AI‑native data and product engineering solutions firm headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close by Q2 FY27.

Founded in 2022, TAO Digital has scaled at a remarkable pace into a trusted partner for leading global enterprises, with presence in the United States, Canada, India, Taiwan, and in Europe. TAO Digital solves large and complex business and technology challenges for its customers across Automotive, Hi-Tech, and HealthTech sectors among others. Their deep expertise in data engineering, AI-enabled platform solutions, digitization, and cloud services rooted in customer centricity enables innovative and transformational outcomes for customers at pace and at scale.

TAO Digital brings two synergistic capabilities that are central to Cyient's Intelligent Engineering proposition

AI and Data Engineering enabling enterprise-grade AI adoption through data and platform modernisation, GenAI production deployment, and AI lifecycle operations across industries

enabling enterprise-grade AI adoption through data and platform modernisation, GenAI production deployment, and AI lifecycle operations across industries Digital and Product Engineering spanning cloud-native platforms, application modernisation, platform engineering, and quality engineering at global scale

Cyient and TAO Digital will help clients pivot efficiently to a data ready state to drive AI‑enabled scale that is built on robust data foundations delivering accelerated outcomes and sustained competitive advantage.

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient, "This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Cyient, elevating us into a select group of partners who can credibly deliver AI-native engineering at a global scale. It allows us to offer customers something rare: domain know-how with data engineering solutions i.e., over three decades of engineering heritage in the world's most complex industries, fused with AI-native data and lifecycle engineering capabilities built for how enterprise systems are being engineered today. The acquisition strengthens our presence in Automotive, Hi-Tech, HealthTech sectors, expands our customer footprint significantly in North America, and expands our delivery reach across regions. It is a significant milestone in the execution of our strategy focused on growth driven by deep domain strength, AI acceleration, and portfolio expansion, while equally strengthening our proposition of Intelligent Engineering for our customers."

Rajkumar Velagapudi, Founder & CEO, TAO Digital, said, "Since founding TAO Digital in 2022, we have built deep, trusted relationships with some of the world's most demanding enterprises, earning a strong reputation for engineering quality and continuous innovation. Joining Cyient takes that to a new level. Cyient's global reach, the strength of its customer portfolio, and its decades of technical excellence provide the ideal platform to amplify what TAO Digital does best. We share a genuine commitment to delivering enhanced value for customers through strong execution and partnership. I am excited about what we will build together."

About Cyient

Cyient is a global ER&D company delivering full lifecycle engineering for mission-critical industries, spanning design-to-aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. We work with 300+ global customers across 30 countries and are supported by 14K+ associates. Recognized among the Top 10 pure-play global engineering services providers, we reported $658M in annual revenue for FY26. We serve industries including Aerospace, Rail, Automotive & Mobility, Connectivity, Utilities, Mining, Energy, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Spatial Intelligence. We bring together human expertise, domain knowledge, and AI to deliver resilient engineering solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward‑looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About TAO Digital

TAO Digital Solutions empowers businesses to excel in the digital era through innovative technology and AI-driven services and solutions. Guided by its principles of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization, TAO's global team of 3,500+ experts delivers AI and data-enabled transformative solutions across Automotive, Hi-Tech, and HealthTech sectors among others.

For more information, please visit www.taodigitalsolutions.com.