Cyble is positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix TM for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors.

Cyble, with its comprehensive technology for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON Mass., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Cyble as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Cyble Digital Threat Intelligence Management (DTIM) platform is delivering a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to safeguard modern enterprises from evolving cyber and physical threats. Its deep web and dark web monitoring, real-time threat intelligence, and continuous attack surface management provide unparalleled visibility into emerging risks. Additionally, its seamless integration capabilities enhance collaboration across cybersecurity and risk management teams, reinforcing a proactive and intelligence-driven security posture. For end users, Cyble Vision transforms threat intelligence into actionable insights, minimizing operational disruptions, strengthening data security, and fortifying infrastructure resilience. This ensures seamless business continuity in an ever-evolving threat landscape," adds Arpita.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat Intelligence Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"At Cyble, we are driven by a singular vision—to make the digital world a safer place. By leveraging advanced AI-driven threat intelligence, we empower organizations with the insights needed to stay ahead of emerging cyber risks. Our platform's ability to harness the power of AI for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated response enables enterprises to build a proactive security posture. Our comprehensive suite of solutions—including Attack Surface Management (ASM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Dark Web and Deep Web Monitoring, Executive and Brand Monitoring, and AI-powered Threat Intelligence & Takedown Services—empower organizations to enhance their security posture and minimize risk exposure, noted Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble.

He continued, "By leveraging artificial intelligence at the core of our operations, we transform vast amounts of threat data into meaningful insights, helping security teams stay ahead of adversaries. This recognition as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™ is a testament to our commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and our relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence."

About Cyble

Cyble is an award-winning cybersecurity organization dedicated to helping enterprises, governments, and individuals protect their digital ecosystems. By leveraging AI, ML, and extended threat intelligence expertise, Cyble offers comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposures, weaknesses, and targets.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, U.S., Cyble has a global presence with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Europe, UK, and India.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

