Cybertrust Japan Integrates Quantum-Computing-Hardened Private Keys from Quantinuum into New IoT Authentication Platform

Japan's first commercial certificate authority incorporating Quantinuum's Quantum Origin solution to strengthen security protections for IoT devices against current and future threats

CAMBRIDGE, England and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated quantum computing company, today announced that Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd., Japan's leading certificate authority, has integrated its Quantum Origin quantum-computing-hardened private keys into a new certificate issuance and distribution platform for IoT devices to ensure secure communications now and into the future.

Cybertrust Japan's new authentication infrastructure for high-speed, high-volume certificate issuance and distribution for large volumes of IoT devices includes the NIST-selected post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms. The certificate authority is further protecting devices from current and advancing threats by incorporating Quantinuum's Quantum Origin solution, the only cryptographic solution that leverages the power of quantum computers to generate quantum-computing-hardened keys.

"Integrating Quantum Origin assures our customers that they can build innovative IoT-based solutions on a platform they can trust to deliver speed and higher security, including post-quantum algorithms support. As a result, customers and partners can use and sell our certification services securely for the long term," said Yasutoshi Magara, President & CEO of Cybertrust Japan. "We would like to promote activities aimed at realizing a safe and secure society together with Quantinuum."

IoT devices typically use certificates to authenticate their connection to other devices or networks to prove that they are trusted devices. The challenge when providing and managing certificates across these devices is complex because of the volume of devices trying to connect to networks and the need to provide fast access to data. Security measures need to be robust while also enabling real-time communications.

"Cybertrust Japan and Quantinuum have shown that an advanced quantum-computing-based solution like Quantum Origin can be seamlessly integrated into authentication infrastructure to strengthen key and certificate generation. Cybertrust Japan is the first certification provider in the world to support quantum-computing-hardened keys using Quantum Origin," said Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity at Quantinuum. "As the use of IoT devices grows, companies must ensure that their devices have state-of-the-art protection against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that threaten their most valuable assets and data. Quantum Origin is the world's only solution that provides encryption keys generated by quantum computers giving customers an unrivalled ability to strengthen existing security measures and reduce their risk of exposure from advanced encryption-based attacks."

Cybertrust Japan's Secure IoT Platform protects end devices through the entire product lifecycle from semiconductor design to the implementation of the devices to the ultimate disposal of the devices. The Secure IoT Platform creates security certificates for the manufacturing process to protect the hardware, to make the manufacturing process traceable and to provide a long-term defect warranty. The product also includes a management platform for the devices to allow secure OS and software updates in addition to securing the data created and transmitted by the devices.

About Cybertrust Japan

As Japan's first commercial certificate authority, Cybertrust Japan provides authentication and security services as well as Linux/OSS services for on-premise, cloud and embedded domains by applying MIRACLE LINUX kernel technology and open source software (OSS) knowledge. Combining these technologies and deep security expertise, the company also promotes services that support the reliability of customer services by proving the correctness of "people, tangible things and intangible things" for IoT and other cutting-edge fields. Cybertrust Japan is committed to realizing a safe and secure society with highly specialized and neutral technologies for IT infrastructure.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class leading middleware and applications. Science led and enterprise driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Its focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems, in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health. The company employs over 480 people including 350 scientists, at nine sites in the US, Europe, and Japan.

