Cybersecurity Startup Hive Pro Secures $3 Million in Seed Funding

Investor group reflects strong support for innovative approach to Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation Orchestration

MILPITAS, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based Hive Pro, creator of Predictive Vulnerability Analytics (PVA), announced today it has closed $3 million in seed financing led by Simpra Holdings. The investor group foresees immense growth potential, as Vulnerability Prioritization Technology is at the peak in the Extended Detection & Response Interactive Hype Cycle, Gartner 2020.

Hive Pro interviewed over 300+ customers worldwide to identify the real challenge in vulnerability management and concluded that vulnerability fatigue, coupled with limited cybersecurity resources, demands a solution that is easy to use and contextual to the threat to their organizations. Hive Pro offers an advanced, risk-based vulnerability analytics and orchestration. It is empowered with predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities to predict threats and attacks based on vulnerabilities and exposure and prescribe remediation to mitigate/prevent the attacks before they actually happen.

The company has successfully rolled out its platform and has a growing customer base from various industry verticals including Banking, Finance, Telecom, Healthcare, and MSSPs among others. Hive Pro has managed to clock 100% quarter-on-quarter growth and is looking to gather more pace for rapid growth in coming months.

"We are excited with the positive traction for our platform, and now with several success stories, we are going ahead with full force to capture the market and emerge as one of the leading players in the vulnerability prioritization market," said Anand Choudha, Founder & CEO of Hive Pro. "Encouraged by the success, we are getting ready for the next stage of funding and expecting to announce Series A round before the end of year, which will help us expand our footprint across Europe and Asia."

About Hive Pro

Hive Pro Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in Predictive Vulnerability Analytics (PVA) solution centered on the four pillars of prevent, detect, respond and predict. From detection to resolution, Hive Pro automates and orchestrates the vulnerability remediation process dynamically and at scale a digital version of security analyst operating different tools and technologies in the PVA process. Founded by a team of dedicated cybersecurity experts with decades of experience. Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in California and presence in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.hivepro.com.

