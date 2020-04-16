Cybersecurity Market was Estimated to be US$ 124.32 Bn in 2018, Growing at a CAGR of 20.13% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

- Cybersecurity Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Reducing Unauthorized Access of Information among the End-users

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of computing technology over the last two decades has taken almost all industries on Earth by storm. Whether it is the manufacturing of a component or something as complex as aviation and astronomy, computer networks have made their presence felt in industries in one form of the other. Smart devices and the internet has brought countless user online. The zillions of bytes that are being generated are vulnerable to numerous forms of attacks by hackers with malicious intentions. Incidences such as identity theft have facilitated financial fraud. It is estimated that the industries across the globe lose close to US$40 billion each year as a result of cyber-attacks. Therefore, the protection of data and applications is atop the list of strategies of most businesses. In 2018 alone, around two million cyber attack cases were recorded around the globe. The increasing need to prevent losses as a result of cyber attacks is one of the major reasons for the growth of the global cybersecurity market.

Presently, the Coronavirus pandemic has promoted the work-from-home culture. Due to this, companies are required to take added care to ensure that highly confidential applications remain safe from cyber attacks. Unlike the company's network that may have a fool-proof plan to protect unauthorized cyber encroachments, the network that is used by the employee may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The hackers will increasingly target these devices and networks to steal relevant data. Highly sophisticated decryption algorithms are being used to decipher the encrypted data. With the rising popularity of freelancing and the remote working culture, companies will need to bolster their cyber defences to ensure that the data isn't stolen. The arrival of self driving cars and the maturing of industrial IoT (IIoT) will demand even more sophisticated cyber defence systems. All these makes the global cybersecurity market an attractive investment area.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cybersecurity market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of offering, the solutions segment is expected to show the maximum growth, due to the increasing demand for software and hardware products that prevent cyber attacks.

Based on the end users, the highest share in 2018 was held by the corporate segment. The higher demand for solutions that prevent finance fraud, especially in the BFSI industry, is adding in the growth.

Large organizations held the lion's share of the market revenue in 2018, mainly because of the higher amount of confidential data protection that is required by these organizations.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global cybersecurity market in 2018. This can be attributed to the advanced research and development technologies that are present in the region.

Some of the players operating in the Cybersecurity Market are Absolute Software Corporation, Accenture, Barracuda Networks, Inc, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, IBM Corporation, Intruder Systems Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee, LLC and Microsoft amongst others.

Cybersecurity Market:

By Offering

Solutions



Standalone





Integrated



Services



Professional





Managed

By Deployment

Cloud



On Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End-User

Residential



Commercial/Industrial



Information Technology and Telecommunication





Healthcare





Education





Energy and Utilities





Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)





Government





Automobile





Electrical and Electronics





Retail





Other

By Function

End-Point Security



Network Security



Application Security



Others

By Threat Type

Distributed Denial Of Service(DDoS)



Malware



Phishing



Spoofing



Ransomware



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

