Cybersecurity group Allurity strengthens its European position through the acquisition of Infigo IS

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity, a leading European group of cybersecurity service providers, proudly announces its acquisition of Croatian cybersecurity company Infigo IS. With deep technical expertise and one of southern Europe's strongest offensive security teams, Infigo brings unique strengths that accelerate Allurity's journey to become the preferred cybersecurity partner in Europe.

Founded in 2005, Infigo has become one of the most respected cybersecurity companies in southern Europe, employing around 100 professionals. With a clear B2B focus from the start, Infigo supports clients across finance, high-tech manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and national security- delivering cybersecurity where resilience matters most. Some of the customers include work with multinational banks, payment platforms, space agencies and operators of systems such as air traffic control and nuclear facilities.

"Infigo IS has always combined technical depth with a sharp focus on solving real security challenges," says Hrvoje Šegudović, CEO of Infigo. "Becoming part of Allurity gives us the momentum to scale faster, invest more in innovation, expand into new markets, and collaborate with like-minded experts across the group. We are very excited about what comes next."

Over the years, the team has built broad capabilities across offensive and defensive security, consulting, managed services, and product development, often operating in highly regulated, security-critical environments. Their offensive security unit, one of the largest in the region, is led by a SANS Certified Instructor and is deeply engaged in penetration testing and red team operations. Beyond client work, they regularly contribute to the industry through research into zero-day vulnerabilities.

Infigo is the only Splunk partner in EMEA to hold the Triple Elite status - a level of recognition that only a handful of companies worldwide have achieved. Certified across Reseller, Professional Services, and Managed Services categories, the team has proven expertise in delivering, customizing, and operating Splunk offerings. This status reflects their ability to turn complex security data into clear, actionable insights - even in the most demanding environments.

"We are delighted to welcome Infigo to the Allurity family," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity. "The team brings strong capabilities and a sharp edge in offensive security, which enhances our group offering. The expertise within Infigo also strengthens our footprint in Southern Europe and supports our long-term vision of becoming the leading European cybersecurity group. In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the need for strong, trusted European cybersecurity capabilities is more critical than ever and this step reinforces our ability to meet that need."

With the addition of Infigo, Allurity now includes more than 700 cybersecurity professionals across 18 countries – all united in the battle against cybercrime and committed to enabling a safe digital world.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and merger control clearances.

About Infigo IS

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Zagreb, Infigo is a Croatian cybersecurity company offering advanced B2B services. With a strong focus on offensive and defensive security, consulting, and managed services, Infigo serves some of the most security-critical clients in the world.

https://www.infigo.is/

About Allurity

Allurity is a tech-enabled cybersecurity services group with a mission to enable a safe digital world. With over 700 specialists across Europe, Allurity serves clients globally through a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include both proactive and reactive services and software, such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), 24x7x365 managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and proactive tech-enabled consulting. Allurity is supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering impact investor with a commitment to innovation and positive societal impact.

allurity.com

