Cybersecurity group Allurity appoints Shane Dempsey as CEO of SECURIX

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European cybersecurity group Allurity is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Dempsey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SECURIX, one of its cybersecurity companies based in the DACH region. With extensive experience in IT, security and leadership, Shane will lead SECURIX's strategic direction, strengthen customer relationships, drive innovation, and further establish the company as a trusted cybersecurity partner in the region.

"I am excited to lead SECURIX into its next phase of growth. Together with our team and the strengths of the Allurity group, we will deliver innovative solutions to our customers in the DACH region. Our mission remains clear: enabling a safe digital world," says Shane Dempsey.

This leadership transition marks an important step in SECURIX's continued growth and commitment to innovation. As a leading provider of cybersecurity, identity and observability solutions in the DACH region, SECURIX remains dedicated to supporting businesses with cutting-edge security solutions and strong partnerships.

Marco Fleig, former CEO, transitions to the SECURIX Board of Directors, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support the company's long-term vision. With his deep understanding of the business and the cybersecurity landscape, he will play a key role in shaping SECURIX's future, focusing on long-term strategy, innovation and the continued development of advanced security solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Shane Dempsey as CEO of SECURIX. With his strategic mindset and deep expertise, Shane will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth strategy - strengthening SECURIX's position in the DACH region and addressing the increasing cybersecurity challenges businesses face today. I also want to extend my gratitude to Marco Fleig for his contributions as CEO and welcome him to the SECURIX Board of Directors, where his insights will continue to shape the company's long-term success," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity.

"It is an honor to support SECURIX strategically in this new role and contribute to sustainable growth and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with Shane and our fantastic team," says Marco Fleig.

About Allurity

Allurity is a leading group of tech-enabled cybersecurity service providers united by a shared mission: enabling a safe digital world. The group consists of nine best-in-class cybersecurity brands across Europe, with a combined team of over 600 dedicated professionals. By leveraging their collective expertise, Allurity serves clients globally, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from proactive prevention to reactive solutions, all aimed at enhancing data protection and mitigating the impact of cybercrime.

