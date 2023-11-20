CyberSecAsia Recognizes Pentera as a Rising Star in the APAC Market

Over 750 qualified end-user organizations in the APAC market selected Pentera as the "Rising Star" of the region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, has been named a Rising Star at the CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards 2023. The Rising Star award honors innovative providers that have recently entered the Asia Pacific (APAC) cybersecurity market and are generating value for end-user organizations.

"Pentera's rapidly expanding customer base in APAC is testament to how its solution is meeting a critical cybersecurity need among organizations today," said Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia. "Against the fast-evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyberthreat landscape, Pentera's innovation enables the speed and scale businesses in the region need to validate their cybersecurity postures."

"One of the biggest challenges organizations face is determining if they are effectively protected against cyber attacks across their rapidly evolving attack surface," said Michael Tan, VP of Asia Pacific at Pentera. "Pentera's platform enables organizations to validate their existing security controls against attacks at an unprecedented speed and scale. Our business momentum in the APAC region underscores the tremendous value that we bring to our customers."

Since announcing its expansion to APAC in 2022, Pentera has demonstrated rapid growth in the region. The company has successfully established a robust presence in key markets including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. To date, Pentera already has nearly one thousand customers in production worldwide. Pentera's customers represent a diverse range of industries, including telecommunications, critical infrastructure, financial institutions, media, retail, and local government.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. Pentera is backed by leading investors such as K1 Investment Management, Insight Partners, Blackstone, Evolution Equity Partners, and AWZ. For more info, visit: Pentera.io

Media contact