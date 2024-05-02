CyberGate Defense unveils HAARIS at GISEC 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to their unwavering dedication to catalyse positive change within the cybersecurity realm of the UAE, the Emarati entity, CyberGate Defense, made a formidable impact at the premier cybersecurity congregation of the region – GISEC 2024. Themed around the frontier of AI-powered cyber resilience, this three-day symposium served as a platform for showcasing pioneering solutions from leading cybersecurity entities.

For CyberGate, the inaugural day unfurled a tapestry of notable moments. Commencing with an esteemed visit from HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohamed bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, their booth garnered attention from dignitaries. Welcoming His Highness was CyberGate Defense's illustrious Founder & CEO, Mohammed Bin Bouta Alharsousi, with discussions revolving around the nation's cybersecurity innovations.

Adding to the day's significance, CyberGate Defense orchestrated the unveiling of HAARIS in the esteemed presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the Head of Cyber Security Council of the UAE Government. The introduction of HAARIS signifies a pivotal milestone in CyberGate Defense's continuing pursuit to redefine the cybersecurity landscape of the nation.

What is HAARIS?

In today's digital age, protecting data is crucial for businesses. HAARIS offers an innovative solution driven by AI and Machine Learning, enhancing defense strategies, response mechanisms, and overall success.

HAARIS improves real-time threat detection and response. With AI, it predicts and neutralizes threats before they strike. It provides an integrated suite of security tools, surpassing traditional solutions. By fostering collaboration, it helps anticipate and tackle threats effectively, keeping businesses secure. HAARIS also evolves with emerging threats, enhancing customers' security programs. This proactive approach ensures resilience against evolving cyber risks, securing long-term success. It also enhances collaboration and response capabilities, providing comprehensive visibility and a unified platform. It efficiently detects and neutralizes threats, saving resources while offering seamless management of multiple cybersecurity services, from deployment to integration with existing systems, ensuring comprehensive protection.

As a security-as-a-service platform, HAARIS combines in-house innovations with trusted partnerships to protect assets and infrastructure. This holistic approach streamlines security operations and keeps businesses ahead of threats.

What's more, HAARIS caters to businesses of all sizes, offering tailored solutions, it is more than a cybersecurity solution; it's a strategic ally in achieving security excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401444/CyberGate_Defense_1.jpg