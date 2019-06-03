Cybereason Named Finalist for 'Best Endpoint Security Product' in 2019 SC Awards Europe Competition

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, today announced it was named a finalist for Best Endpoint Security Product in the upcoming 2019 SC Awards Europe competition, taking place June 4 at Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for Best Endpoint Security Product as our Cyber Defense Platform is the industry's best at describing in real-time the full story of malicious activity so security analysts can stop attacks before material damage happens," said Yonatan Striem-Amit, CTO and co-founder, Cybereason.

Cybereason's Cyber Defense platform is continuously recognized for its innovation and its ability to identify, understand and respond to attacks faster. Cybereason outperformed every company that participated in the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations , and the Platform demonstrated best-in-class automated threat detection, including total coverage across all MITRE ATT&CK phases, the most real-time alerts, and the highest correlation of malicious activity.

Additional 2019 Cybereason accolades include:

2019 CRN Security 100 - Endpoint security

2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for endpoint security

2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for EDR

2019 Next-Gen Cybersecurity Company of the Year- Cyber Defense Magazine

2019 Best Endpoint Security Product- Cyber Defense Magazine

2019 SC Awards UK Finalist- Best Endpoint Security Product

2019 Cybersecurity Company of the Year- CDM Infosec Awards

2019 Best EDR Product- CDM Infosec Awards

2019 Artificial Intelligence Innovator- IDC

2019 SC Media's 30th Anniversary- Visionary Award- Sam Curry , chief security officer

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, powered by its cross-machine correlation engine. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, has raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

