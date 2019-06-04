Cybereason Continues Rapid EMEA Expansion

New Customers, Product Excellence, New Hires Drives Record Global Results

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosecurity Europe Conference -- Cybereason , creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, today announced rapid EMEA sales expansion. Cybereason signed 100+ new enterprise customers in the past 12 months in the healthcare, banking, insurance, manufacturing and technology industries and has nearly tripled its customer base. In addition, the company's recent technology partnerships with EVRY and Trustwave accelerates Cybereason's global sales expansion and its mission to protect it all. Through the partnerships with EVRY and Trustwave, Cybereason dramatically increases enterprise security by stopping adversaries before material damage and boosting security operations efficiency.

"Cybereason's rapid EMEA growth includes hiring the best security talent, new innovations to our award-winning Cyber Defense Platform, and more than 100 new enterprise customers. Recently, Cybereason received outstanding results against the MITRE ATT&CK framework, demonstrating best-in-class automated threat detection. Of the eight vendors evaluated by MITRE, Cybereason is best at describing in real-time the full story of malicious activity so security analysts can stop attacks before material damage happens," according to Chris Vik, general manager, EMEA.

Cybereason is the fastest growing cybersecurity company in EMEA. In addition to its market leadership in Africa and the DACH regions (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the company has expanded its footprint in other countries including France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Italy.

"Cybereason is disrupting the global cybersecurity industry in EMEA, winning new customers at a more rapid pace than our competitors and protecting many of the world's largest brands from data theft," said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, Cybereason.

RECENT CYBEREASON HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS GROWTH

Cybereason and EVRY Partnership

Cybereason and EVRY recently announced a strategic partnership to extend Cybereason's security offerings to EVRY's customers. The partnership is built around EVRY's and Cybereason`s goal to embed cybersecurity as a core function to support today's evolving business landscape, and joint commitment to enable defenders in the new digital age.

Cybereason and Trustwave Partnership

Trustwave and Cybereason recently announced a strategic partnership to strengthen Trustwave Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Endpoints, with the goal of protecting organizations against advanced cyber threats. The partnership responds to an industry-wide initiative to greatly reduce dwell time of advanced cyber threats.

Cybereason and Arm Pioneer Protection for the IoT Ecosystem

Cybereason unveiled a strategic partnership with Arm to secure billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across sectors, including the utility and energy, transportation and logistics, and connected buildings industries. The companies plan to protect one trillion connected devices by 2035.

PRODUCT INNOVATION & ACCOLADES

MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Results

Cybereason received outstanding results in the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations . The company's Cyber Defense Platform demonstrated best-in-class automated threat detection, including total coverage across all MITRE ATT&CK phases, the most real-time alerts, and the highest correlation of malicious activity. The results showed that Cybereason covered more of the ATT&CK framework than the eight other vendors evaluated.

Cybereason Awarded Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

Cybereason was recently named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions . When Gartner recently published its Market Guide for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions, Cybereason was one of only nine vendors recognized.

Cybereason Named an Artificial Intelligence Innovator by IDC

Cybereason was recently named an Innovator for Artificial Intelligence by IDC. A report titled " IDC Innovators: Artificial Intelligence-Infused Security Solutions, 2018 " recognized Cybereason for its innovative software platform that helps enterprise customers stay ahead of cyber threats.

Cyber Defense Platform

Cybereason recently announced the newest version of its award-winning Cyber Defense Platform, including Cross-Machine Correlation that automatically correlates all the data collected across all machines in an enterprise, in real-time, allowing analysts to understand the full scope of an attack faster than any product on the market.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT UPDATE

Ghazal Asif, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels

Cybereason named Ghazal Asif Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels. Asif, a proven channel leader, brings more than 10 years of experience in building indirect go-to-market channel programs for fast-growth technology companies.

Alexandre Pierrin-Neron- RVP France

Cybereason named Alexandre Pierrin-Neron as Regional Vice President of Sales for France. Pierrin-Neron has more than 20 years of technology and security industry experience, most recently at Splunk.

Amin Motie-RVP DACH

Cybereason named Amin Motie as Regional Vice President for DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Motie has nearly 20 years of industry experience, most recently at Oracle.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, powered by its cross-machine correlation engine. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, has raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

