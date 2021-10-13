Cybereason and Aon Join Forces to Identify Cyber Threats and Mitigate Risk Before They Become Consequential Breaches

LONDON and BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation centric attack protection, and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced an alliance to help protect clients from sophisticated cyber attacks.

The Cybereason Defence Platform, together with Aon's Cyber Solutions, will enable clients to better prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats utilising a combination of services and solutions. This alliance will help to improve the overall security resilience of clients of both firms, to prevent cyber risks from materialising into consequential breaches while managing the impact of cyber incidents through enhanced incident response capabilities.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the nature of business and launched many organisations into an accelerated digital evolution, consequently extending their attack surface and intensifying cyber risk. Through this alliance, organisations will benefit from Cybereason early attack detection and response capabilities to improve client security and maximise return on investment, together with Aon's experience in cyber risk management, technical proficiency and cyber incident response, helping clients assess, define and improve security capabilities to navigate this long-tail risk.

"Clients are making critical business decisions daily and rely on Aon's Cyber Solutions for insights that align security, risk and insurance. Their Security Advisory services assist in enhancing existing cyber security strategies, the development of security and threat management capabilities, as well as incident response plans, which we then deliver through our advanced EDR capabilities," said Tristian Elder, Vice President of EMEA Partnerships, Cybereason. "We are honoured to work with Aon and we look forward to seeing our clients draw a wealth of benefits from our offerings."

Aon's Cyber Solutions offers holistic cyber security, risk and insurance management, investigative skills, and proprietary technologies to help clients uncover and quantify cyber risks, protect critical assets, and recover from cyber incidents.

"As a trusted advisor, we strongly believe in providing organisations with the critical insights they need to make better-informed, risk-based decisions relating to cyber security, especially during an incident or potential breach. We want to help our clients remain resilient when preparing for evolving threats such as ransomware in today's dynamic threat landscape," said Kraig Rutland, Vice President, Cyber Security EMEA at Aon. "The alliance with Cybereason will provide clients with world-class threat analysis, investigation and response at scale."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.

