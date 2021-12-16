Cyber Security Consulting Market to Surpass US$ 28.22 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

- Solutions targeted toward remote workforce to unlock revenue streams in cyber security consulting market; rise in cybersecurity attacks in BFSI industry to propel growth

- Cyber security transformation and remediation services to gather traction in healthcare industry

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Analysts at TMR in a recent study project the cyber security consulting market to surpass US$ 28.22 Bn by 2031. Businesses in the BFSI and healthcare sectors are appraising the need for robust and multi-layered approach for security of their IT architecture.

The growing uptake of identity access management (IAM) systems is likely to spur incremental avenues for providers during the forecast period (2021 - 2031), finds the TMR study on the cyber security consulting market.

The demand for information security consulting services is growing in businesses particularly SMEs. A key pivot is the burgeoning number of cybersecurity incidents year after year. In 2020 alone after the COVID-19 outbreak, cyberattacks and data breaches soared within a matter of few months. An unmet demand for solutions for securing remote access created lucrative avenue, find the TMR analysts analyzing the cyber security consulting market.

The World Economic Forum in its report The Global Risks Report 2020 found that there have been substantial cyber security risks from large-scale cyberattacks and breakdown of critical information infrastructure and networks. This has generated new revenue streams in the cyber security consulting market.

Key Findings of Cyber Security Consulting Market Study

Companies Offering Secure Remote Workforce Access Solutions: Information systems in corporate sector have witnessed rise in cyber security risks from the trend of remote workforce access in recent months. This has propelled the adoption of solutions that can secure the endpoints and other potential risks for enterprises.

Information systems in corporate sector have witnessed rise in cyber security risks from the trend of remote workforce access in recent months. This has propelled the adoption of solutions that can secure the endpoints and other potential risks for enterprises. BFSI Sector to Generate Vast Revenue Streams: The BFSI sector is increasingly witnessing adoption of robust security policy frameworks that can prevent potential cyber security attacks. Players are offering comprehensive cyber security measures and tools to meet the emerging needs. The opportunities in the BFSI industry are projected to expand at remarkable growth rate during the forecast period, finds the TMR study.

The BFSI sector is increasingly witnessing adoption of robust security policy frameworks that can prevent potential cyber security attacks. Players are offering comprehensive cyber security measures and tools to meet the emerging needs. The opportunities in the BFSI industry are projected to expand at remarkable growth rate during the forecast period, finds the TMR study. Growing Investments in Cybersecurity in Healthcare Industry: The demand for cyber security remediation services for the healthcare industry has opened a lucrative avenue, finds the analysis on the cyber security consulting market. Growing investments in healthcare IT solutions are helping expand the market prospect for solutions that promote proactive security approaches.

The demand for cyber security remediation services for the healthcare industry has opened a lucrative avenue, finds the analysis on the cyber security consulting market. Growing investments in healthcare IT solutions are helping expand the market prospect for solutions that promote proactive security approaches. Proactive Multi-layered Strategies to Gather Traction: Service providers are adopting multi-layered strategy that enable customers to detect and respond to threats. IT service providers are witnessing value-grab opportunities from awareness about multi-layered email strategy for businesses in the BFSI industry.

Cyber Security Consulting Market: Key Drivers

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises and the growing complexity of networks in organizations in non-IT sectors have propelled the demand for cyber security consulting services

Demand for managed security services in various organizations is anchored in the burgeoning risk of cyber security attacks. This is a key driver for sales, notes the in-depth research report on the cyber security consulting market.

Cyber Security Consulting Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global cyber security consulting market. Rise in government spending on cybersecurity architecture, especially in the U.S. and constant innovation in information systems of organizations across the government sector is fueling market growth.

is anticipated to hold a major share of the global cyber security consulting market. Rise in government spending on cybersecurity architecture, especially in the U.S. and constant innovation in information systems of organizations across the government sector is fueling market growth. The Asia Pacific cyber security consulting market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid penetration of e-commerce in various economies has spurred cyber security risks, thereby propelling the market.

Cyber Security Consulting Market: Key Players

The TMR study makes an extensive analysis of strategies of various cybersecurity service providers to consolidate their positions. Some of the key players in the cyber security consulting market are:

Sophos Group plc.

McAfee, LLC

KPMG International Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Capgemini SE

CGI Inc,

Bureau Veritas

BAE Systems plc

Atos SE

AT&T Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Global Cyber Security Consulting Market: Segmentation

Cyber Security Consulting Market, by Service Type

ISO 27001 Consulting and ISO 27001 Training and ISO 27001 Auditing

TISAX Consulting and TISAX Training and TISAX Auditing

Data Protection Consulting and Data Protection Training and Data Protection Auditing

ISMS-as-Service

Cyber Security Management System Consulting (IT, Embedded, etc.) etc.) + Cyber Security Management System Training + Cyber Security Management Systems Auditing

Data-protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS)

Data Protection Consulting, Data Protection Training, Data Protection Auditing

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

Managed Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)

Vulnerability and Compliance Management

Cyber Security Consulting Market, by Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others (Content Security, ICS Security, etc.)

Cyber Security Consulting Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Cyber Security Consulting Market, by Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Retail

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Others

Cyber Security Consulting Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

