Cyabra Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Innovation in Social Media Intelligence with Its Advanced Disinformation Detection Capabilities

AI-powered intelligence solutions enable governments and enterprises to detect, track, and mitigate disinformation, deepfakes, and harmful narratives across digital platforms

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the social media intelligence (SOCMINT) market and, based on its findings, recognizes Cyabra with the 2025 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. With a firm focus on authenticity detection and narrative analysis, Cyabra is redefining how organizations manage online threats—ranging from misinformation and deepfakes to coordinated bot campaigns—by delivering actionable, real-time intelligence across the digital spectrum.

As social media continues to evolve, so too do the threats it harbors. Disinformation, inauthentic activity, and AI-generated content are proliferating at a scale that outpaces traditional monitoring methods. Cyabra addresses this challenge with its powerful SOCMINT and open-source intelligence platform, delivering full-spectrum analysis of sentiment, authenticity, and narrative impact.

At the heart of Cyabra's innovation is a commitment to authenticity and transparency. The company's platform is uniquely capable of analyzing both authentic and inauthentic digital actors, tracking coordinated campaigns, and revealing the origin and spread of harmful narratives in real time. Whether defending a national agency from state-sponsored disinformation or helping a brand preempt a reputational crisis, Cyabra's tools empower operators to act with precision and speed.

Cyabra's cutting-edge features include authenticity investigation, harmful narrative detection, deepfake and GenAI content monitoring, and automated sentiment analysis. These capabilities allow users to detect and analyze disinformation at scale—across platforms and languages—while integrating seamlessly into custom intelligence workflows. As GenAI tools become more accessible and sophisticated, Cyabra continues to evolve its threat detection models to stay ahead of emerging risks.

One key differentiator is Cyabra's ability to visualize the structure and spread of influence networks, uncovering how narratives are seeded and amplified across digital spaces. This granular insight equips government, defense, and enterprise customers with the intelligence needed to respond proactively, whether mitigating security threats or preserving public trust.

Frost & Sullivan's independent assessment also highlights Cyabra's sustained investment in R&D and its drive to enhance automation and AI-powered alerting. By expanding its platform's ability to detect GenAI content and ensuring scalable monitoring of online ecosystems, Cyabra ensures that operators remain one step ahead of rapidly evolving information threats.

"Disinformation is the most urgent threat of our time", said Dan Brahmy, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyabra. "At Cyabra, we saw the need for a new category of intelligence, built to confront this crisis head-on. We're proud to be leading the charge in this critical, emerging sector, and this recognition affirms that our mission is not only essential—but poised to shape the future of digital trust. We remain committed to restoring authenticity across the world's most influential platforms."

"Cyabra's advanced platform goes beyond traditional SOCMINT capabilities, empowering clients to understand what is being said and by whom, and whether it is an organized social campaign. The platform also identifies any malicious patterns or threat actions within social metadata, while analyzing user behaviors to identify commonalities", said Danielle VanZandt, Research Manager, Commercial & Public Security.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

