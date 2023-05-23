Cutting Tools Market to Hit $13.26 Bn by 2028, Launch of New Product with Distinctive Features Will Skyrocket the Competition- Arizton

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cutting tools market will grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028.

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Cutting Tools Market

Globally, new construction and remodeling in the residential sector are on the rise among customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a few emerging characteristics and disordering for the new-age construction and remodeling era across the expanding industry. Post-pandemic, people focus on working remotely to sell and buy new homes or renovate their flats or residential homes. Furthermore, the demand for specialty constructions such as flooring, interior design, and aesthetic constructions is expected to increase by over 12% throughout the projection period. As a result, the power & hand tool market is anticipated to grow, thereby supporting the cutting tools market.

Cutting Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 13.26 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 9.50 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.72 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Tool Type, Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Market Dynamics Rising Home Improvements & Do-It-Yourself Activities

Rising Usage of Cutting Tools in General Manufacturing Industries

Developing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Over the last few decades, rising urbanization and population growth have propelled the global construction sector. Due to enormous prospects in residential, commercial, and infrastructure building, the construction sector is expected to increase. Due to rising urbanization in large cities, most emerging countries have expanded housing building and infrastructure spending. Mergers and acquisitions, in which large and well-established organizations purchase companies and join the construction sector, have also been increasingly common in recent years. In the construction business, over 100 cross-border agreements were registered in 2019, nearly 45% being mergers and acquisitions among worldwide enterprises. In the construction business, APAC had the biggest mergers and acquisitions.

Vendors Insights

A fundamental shift in competition is anticipated in the market due to several upcoming construction projects in the residential and commercial areas. Many vendors are looking to expand their product portfolios using the latest technologies to widen their footprint in the market and cater to a growing customer base. Furthermore, vendors in the market must devote significant efforts and resources to launch innovative and upgraded cutting tools with better performance that cater to consumer demands. Vendors must continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new products with distinctive features like better lifespan, additional oil injection, and improved heat resistance.

The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product expansions, technological innovation growth, and mergers and acquisitions activities, which broaden the scope for consuming a wide range of cutting tools in the market. Arizton believes that global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, threatening competitors' products and making them non-competitive and even obsolete before recovering R&D and commercialization costs.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Rising Demand for Luxury Vinyl Tiles Creating Market Opportunities

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is becoming increasingly popular in the market. LVTs are mainly polished and better-looking versions of typical vinyl floors. Thus, they are more durable, gorgeous, and high quality with low maintenance at excellent prices. These tiles appeal to customers through various colors and styles, from traditional to modern shapes and forms. In addition, with LVT, hardness in finishing or tears & gauges can be avoided. Nowadays, luxury vinyl is available in wooden look form with a soft underfoot feeling and in tile and plank form. LVT is mainly preferred for bedrooms, fancy areas, and living rooms for a perfect finish and classy look. Hence, the residential sector is expected to create considerable demand for LVT, supporting the market demand for cutting tools in the upcoming years.

Nowadays, major companies are inclining toward manufacturing and production of LVTs in the market. Victoria, Beaulieu International Group, Interface, Forbo Management, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, and others are some of the well-known LVT manufacturing firms in the market. These organizations have different business segments of luxury vinyl tiles. According to the annual report of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, in 2021, LVTs were the fastest-growing flooring product in the North American market. The company will start a new LVT operation to support more than $160 million sales.

Rising Home Improvements & Do-It-Yourself Activities Latest Trends in the Market

In developed economies such as the U.S. and Europe, many adults engage in purposeful and creative leisure activities, with some investing in home improvement and maintenance based on personal interests. Consumers in countries like France, Germany, Italy, and the UK consider DIY activities a significant hobby. The concept is also gaining popularity in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing interest among consumers in undertaking their projects and maintaining a sustainable environment has increased the demand for D.I.Y products such as cutting tools. During the pandemic, many people turned to DIY activities to relieve stress and take care of tasks to reduce costs while staying indoors. The concept of D.I.Y is well-adopted in Western countries, with most American regions contributing to nearly 81% of the market share in the D.I.Y industry. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The surge in the D.I.Y industry is projected to grow due to the high penetration of media presence, including television, social media, and videos, which have helped recreate home improvement projects. Western countries like North America and Canada actively engage in D.I.Y activities. Additionally, many retail stores like supermarkets and hypermarkets have enabled significant growth for many vendors in the D.I.Y segment.

Key Company Profiles

Kennametal Inc.

OSG Corporation

Iscar Ltd

Mapal

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Kelin Tools

ICS Cutting Tools Inc

Snap-on Incorporated

OTTO BAIER GmbH

Hilti Corporation

Sandvik AG

Ingersoll Cutting Tools

FRASIA SA

KYOCERA

J SCHNEEBERGER Maschinen AG

VOLLMER

CERATIZIT Group

HIKOKI

Market Segmentation

Tool Type

Indexable

Solid Round

Product

Groovers

Reamers

Milling Cutters

Drills

Others

Material Type

Cemented Carbide

High-Speed Steel

Ceramics

CBN

Others

End-User

Automotive

General Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Electronic & Electricals

Medical

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

