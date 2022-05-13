Cute animals, friends dancing, and loving moments - Aero creates the nation's most heart melting minute, a video supported by science!

Working with Thrill Laboratory and volunteers, the experiment studied the different types of video content which produced the most heart-melting effect on viewers' hearts.

As participants were shown each feel-good clip, their facial expressions and heart rates were tracked by two cameras. Participants' responses were assessed against their maximum arousal and maximum valence – meaning the capacity of a person to be affected by stimulus. These scores were used to identify the size and duration of heart-warming reactions.

The research indicated that the most heart-melting content was a tie between cute animal videos and friends dancing together. Despite airport reunion scenes in blockbuster films, the participants were less engaged with this clip, putting it second to last in their heart-melting rankings.

One of the findings showed that while men and women appeared to enjoy the same videos, the heart-melt score was consistently greater for women, showing they experienced a longer and stronger feeling of joy from watching the clips. The only exception was a video clip of friends dancing together, which received a slightly more heart-melting reaction from men.

So, here it is! The scientifically supported most heart-melting minute of content: HERE

As Aero Melts are best enjoyed when shared with friends, Aero also wanted to find out what content we enjoy sharing with our friends the most*. Research revealed that funny videos are the most shared content, with 62% of us regularly sharing with family and friends, followed by videos featuring animals (42%).

Where we live in the country appears to have a significant impact on how likely we are to share – 90% of people living in Liverpool share content with family and friends at least once a month, compared to only 63% in Aberdeen, 64% in Belfast and 66% in Cambridge. Aero also discovered that of those surveyed, over half (54%) said they prefer watching videos with someone else as opposed to being alone.

Aero Senior Brand Manager Marion Miles said: 'Aero is renowned for its unique combination of chocolate and bubbles that melt effortlessly in your mouth. Creating little uplifting moments is what we at Aero are all about, and to celebrate the launch of Melts – our most melt-in-the-mouth bubbly treat yet – we have created the ultimate heart-melting video to accompany them!'

Thrill Laboratory added: 'We love heart-melting content here at Thrill Laboratory and we are extremely excited to look into what content members of the public find melts their hearts the most, through our scientific research.'

Available in milk chocolate and caramel flavour sharing bags, Aero Melts are in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

The top ten most heart melting moments according to the Thrill Laboratory research are:

Cute animal video Friends dancing together A family welcoming some puppies Milestone celebration 50th Children blowing out candles on a birthday cake A child's first day of school Baby laughing for the first time The first dance at a wedding A family being reunited at an airport An older couple getting married and raising a toast

Note to editors

Survey of 2,006 UK adults carried out on behalf of Aero by Research without Barriers between 21 and 22 February 2022 .

by Research without Barriers between 21 and . Survey of 2,000 UK adults carried out on behalf of Aero by Yolo Comms.

Survey of 2,000 UK adults carried out on behalf of Aero by One Poll .

About Aero:

Now a top 10 UK chocolate brand, Aero's famous aerated milk chocolate was launched in 1935, followed by Aero Peppermint in 1959. Aero Bubbles were introduced in 2005 and in 2019, Nestlé introduced Aero Bliss, a new premium version of Aero which comes as indulgent boxed chocolates that are perfect for sharing. Follow Aero on Instagram @Aerochocolateuki, Facebook @Aerobubblychocolate and Twitter @Aero.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72c-jZhH1I0

SOURCE AeroMelts