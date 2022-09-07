Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Market to Show Positive Growth as Key Players Such as Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and others are Developing Novel Therapies, Assesses DelveInsight

The emerging drugs shall significantly impact the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) market size, considering the robust pipeline with a large variety of therapeutic classes in the periphery. Presently, many biologics and drugs are under investigation for CTCL treatment. Key players such as Soligenix, Eisai, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Innate Pharma, 4SC AG, Beigene, and others will boost the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market dynamics in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 399 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total cutaneous T-cell lymphoma incident population in the 7MM was around 7,485 in 2021.

in 2021. Leading cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies such as Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Kyowa Kirin, Medivir, Seagen, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Galderma, Equillium , Innate Pharma, BeiGene, Codiak BioSciences, Astex Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market in the upcoming years. The cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapies in the pipeline include SGX301, Pembrolizumab, Resminostat, CD11301, EQ101 , Tolinapant (ASTX660), exoIL-12, Lacutamab, Remetinostat, Resminostat, Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and others.

and others. Compared to other indications, CTCL has a good prognosis, which prevents treatment-related toxicity. There are many established patient advocacy groups and international collaborations for this indication.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Overview

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a group of diseases characterized by an abnormal accumulation of malignant T-cells in the skin, which can lead to the formation of rashes, plaques, and tumors. Furthermore, CTCLs account for more than three out of every four skin lymphomas diagnosed, and they frequently manifest as eczema-like skin rashes and can affect multiple body parts. The exact cutaneous T-cell lymphoma causes are still not known.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma symptoms include skin patches and lumps, enlarged lymph nodes, hair loss, thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, and rash-like skin redness that is intensely itchy all over the body.

A thorough clinical evaluation, detection of specific CTCL symptoms and physical findings, a detailed patient history, and a variety of specialized tests are used for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma diagnosis.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

As per our analysis, there were around 7,485 cutaneous T-cell lymphoma incident cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incidence of CTCL in 2021.

The cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Population of CTCL

Type-specific Cases of CTCL

Sub-type specific incidence of CTCL

Gender-specific cases of CTCL

Stage-specific cases of CTCL

Treatment-eligible incident population in early-and advanced-stage

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

A patient's CTCL treatment plan is determined by several factors, including the person's overall health, age, and disease stage. The type and extent of skin lesions (patches, plaques, or tumors), the number of Sézary cells in the blood, and transformation to large cell type or folliculotropic cancer (involving the hair follicles) all influence cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment options.

Patients with early-stage mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome may respond well to skin-directed therapies alone. In contrast, patients with advanced disease may require a combination of topical and systemic therapies (affecting the entire body). ISTODAX (romidepsin), VALCHLOR (mechlorethamine), UVADEX (methoxsalen), TARGRETIN (bexarotene), ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab), and ZOLINZA (vorinostat) are some of the FDA-approved drugs.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

SGX301: Soligenix

Pembrolizumab: Merck

Resminostat: 4SC AG

CD11301: Galderma

EQ101: Equillium

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics

Several pharmaceutical companies are working to develop an effective and affordable therapy for CTCL, so an active pipeline will boost the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market. In addition, the lack of curative treatment also presents an excellent opportunity for companies to develop therapies that will drive the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market. Moreover, the growing awareness and rising disease prevalence are prominent factors bolstering the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market.

Furthermore, compared to other indications, CTCL has a favorable prognosis, which aids in preventing treatment-related complications. The disease tends to develop resistance to medications, necessitating the development of a more efficacious drug that will significantly boost the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market.

However, some factors hinder the growth of the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market growth. In addition, the disease progresses and can result in fatal complications, which can hinder the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market.

Moreover, despite genetic advances, the molecular mechanisms underlying disease remain unknown. As the disease is rare and heterogeneous, designing and conducting clinical trials is difficult, which further hampers the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market.

Furthermore, there are currently several competitors in the drug development space working on various classes of therapeutics. As a result, in order to make a cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market impact, therapy should stand out in terms of cost, efficacy, and other relevant parameters.

Scope of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , the EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , the EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies: Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Kyowa Kirin, Medivir, Wellness Pharma, Seagen, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Galderma, Equillium, and others

Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Kyowa Kirin, Medivir, Wellness Pharma, Seagen, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Galderma, Equillium, and others Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies : SGX301, Pembrolizumab, Resminostat, CD11301, EQ101, and others

: SGX301, Pembrolizumab, Resminostat, CD11301, EQ101, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 SWOT Analysis 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 CTCL Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2021 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2032 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Classification 8.3 Symptoms 8.4 Etiopathogenesis 8.5 Genomic Landscape of SS/MF 8.6 Biomarkers 8.7 Diagnosis 8.8 Staging and Assessment 9 Treatment and Management of CTCL 10 Treatment Guidelines 11 Epidemiology and Patient Population of CTCL in the 7MM 11.1 Key Findings 11.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale 11.1.1.1 United States 11.1.2.1 The EU5 11.1.3.3 Japan 11.2 Total Incident Population of CTCL in the 7MM 11.3 The United States 11.3.1 Total Incident Population of CTCL in the United States 11.3.2 Type-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States 11.3.3 Subtype-specific Cases of MF in the United States 11.3.4 Gender-specific CTCL cases in the United States 11.3.5 Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States 11.3.6 Treatment-eligible Incident Population in Early-and Advanced-stages in the United States 11.4 The EU5 11.4.1 Total Incident Population of CTCL in the EU5 11.4.2 Type-specific Cases of CTCL in the EU5 11.4.3 Subtype-specific Cases of MF in the EU5 11.4.4 Gender-specific CTCL Cases in the EU5 11.4.5 Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in the EU5 11.4.6 Treatment-eligible Incident Population in Early-and Advanced-stages in the EU5 11.5 Japan 11.5.1 Total Incident Population of CTCL in Japan 11.5.2 Type-specific Cases of CTCL in Japan 11.5.3 Subtype-specific Cases of MF in Japan 11.5.4 Gender-specific CTCL cases in Japan 11.5.5 Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in Japan 11.5.6 Treatment-eligible Incident Population in Early-and Advanced-stages in Japan 12 Patient Journey 13 Key Endpoints in CTCL 14 Marketed Drugs 14.1 Key Competitors 15 Emerging Drugs 15.1 Key Competitors 16 CTCL: 7MM Market Analysis 16.1 Key Findings 16.2 Market Outlook 16.3 Attribute Analysis 16.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 16.5 Total Market Size of CTCL in the 7MM 16.6 The United States Market Size 16.6.1 Total Market Size of CTCL in the United States 16.6.2 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in the United States 16.6.3 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in the United States 16.6.4 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in the United States 16.6.5 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in the United States 16.7 The EU-5 Market Size 16.7.1 Total Market size of CTCL in the EU5 16.7.2 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in the EU5 16.7.3 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in the EU5 16.7.4 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in the EU5 16.7.5 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in the EU5 16.8 Japan 16.8.1 Total Market size of CTCL in Japan 16.8.2 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in Japan 16.8.3 Market Size of Early-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in Japan 16.8.4 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in First Line in Japan 16.8.5 Market Size of Advanced-stage CTCL by Therapies in Second Line in Japan 17 Unmet Needs 18 Market Access and Reimbursement 18.1 US 18.2 Europe 18.3 Japan 19 Appendix 19.1 Bibliography 19.2 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

