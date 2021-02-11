Customizable Modular Cleanroom Solutions to Provide Maximum Uplift to Market Growth: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published the global modular cleanroom solutions market report. According to its findings, modular cleanroom sales are poised to expand significantly in 2021, registering a positive annual growth rate, in spite of a deceleration in 2020 amid the pandemic crisis. Long-term growth prospects also appear promising, with forecasts pointing towards a CAGR exceeding 10% through 2031.

Historically, the market has expanded at a brisk pace, experiencing a CAGR exceeding 8% until 2019. This was underpinned by heightening investments in key end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and aerospace respectively. Demand for customized modular cleanrooms has demonstrated an exceptionally high growth trajectory, which is expected to continue across the forthcoming decade.

As current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) standards evolve, industries are scrambling to incorporate modular cleanrooms to ensure monitoring, proper design and efficiency in controlling operations, especially with regard to API and drugs manufacturing. Hence, market players are introducing a wide array of customizable modular cleanroom solutions, incorporating the latest state-of-the-art technology to facilitate enhanced research and testing processes.

Players such as Terra International specialize in offering automated and IoT enabled modular cleanrooms, manufacturing the Custom BioSafe® All-Steel Modular Cleanrooms which minimizes cracks and crevices where germs accumulate and colonize. IoT technologies are primarily leveraged to reduce human errors and mitigate contamination threats.

"Prominent modular cleanroom manufacturers are incorporating predictive analytics, big data management and cloud computing in order to provide high quality solutions to potential end-use industry clients, thereby helping attain operational efficiency and increasing output," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market Study

By type, hardwall modular cleanrooms are poised to capture a lucrative share, owing to the provision of a controlled environment

Demand for pharmaceutical modular cleanrooms to aggrandize, capturing nearly 50% of the market share

High preference for flexible environments to bolster customized cleanroom sales

U.S to expand at a staggering pace, fueled by heightened government funding for pharmaceutical research

Increasing uptake across the aerospace industry to facilitate modular cleanroom adoption in the U.K

Germany and France to experience brisk growth, with maximum applications in the construction segment

and to experience brisk growth, with maximum applications in the construction segment China to exhibit remarkable growth, attributed to high API manufacturing volumes

Competitive Landscape

Prominent modular cleanroom solutions players analyzed by Fact.MR include AES Clean Technology, G-Con Manufacturing Inc., American Cleanroom Systems, Cleanrooms West, BasX Solutions, Terra Universal, Technical Air Products, Modular Cleanrooms Inc., PortaFaB Modular Building System, Clean Air Products, Simplex Isolation Systems Inc., United Partition Systems Inc. and NICOS Group.

A combination of inorganic and organic expansion strategies are deployed by the aforementioned market players. In January 2021, AES Clean Technology introduced the Faciliflex Module, offering a high degree of flexibility by incorporating pre-configured modular base-blocks, capable of working in any configuration, providing full environmental control access to each module. These rooms come in 5,000, 10,000 and 30,000 square feet units.

In November 2020, G-CON Manufacturing and Ori Biotech collaborated to develop an interior modular manufacturing platform for further flexible manufacturing of cell therapies, integrating the latter's CGT manufacturing platform through the G-COM POD. Also, in July 2020, BasX Solutions announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacities by announcing the acquisition of a 75,000 square foot high-bay premises, which is expected to be completed and operational by 2022.

More Valuable Insights on the Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global modular cleanroom solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (hardwall and softwall), offering (standard and customized), use case (storage rooms, fab labs, CMM rooms, gown rooms, IV rooms, meteorology labs, and others), and end use (semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in Report

How is IoT Implementation Benefiting Modular Cleanroom Solutions?

What are the Key Challenges for Modular Cleanroom Solution Providers?

How will Inception of Precision Medicine Affect the Market?

What is the Impact of CGMP-tuned Modular Cleanroom Solutions?

Why are Customized Modular Cleanroom Solutions Preferred?

