Customertimes Continues to Expand

Customertimes is a trusted technology partner and consulting firm that delivers true business transformation through the implementation of practical, optimized solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2007, Customertimes has experienced significant growth. To better serve its growing customer base and respond to new opportunities afforded by strategic partnerships, Customertimes is excited to announce the addition of new offices in London, Toronto, Riga (Latvia), and Minsk (Belarus), as well as the expansion of existing offices in Eastern Europe, Paris, and New York.

Comments on the News

"As we engage with global customers and strategic partners, we need to stay aligned with high-growth areas in the ecosystem. This expansion allows us to do that while also attracting, retaining, and promoting highly skilled, passionate employees who consistently exceed customer expectations. We're also proud that this expansion was internally funded by the organic growth of the company, allowing us to uphold our commitment to serve employees and customers without outside influence." - Dmitry Sidnev, Co-Founder and CEO, Customertimes

"At Sirenum, we wanted a long-term partnership with an experienced Product Development Organization. Customertimes has been awarded Specialist Navigator status for PDO and comes with a proven track record. They provide expertise for developing and publishing mobile applications, and as a full-cycle PDO partner for mobile apps, they led the architecture and actively contributed to our mobile product strategy." - Lilian Lustig , Product Manager, Sirenum

, Product Manager, Sirenum "Customertimes and Copado have formed a successful partnership over the years, working together to deliver Salesforce digital transformation projects to our joint customers. The UK is a strong market for Salesforce, and we welcome a partner with Customertimes' experience and success." - Matt Hill , EMEA Managing Director, Copado

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow.

