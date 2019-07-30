Customer Journey Analytics Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Customer Journey Analytics, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings.

Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) helps organizations in improving customer experiences by tracking and analyzing customer interaction across channels of an organization. It helps in analyzing and managing customer journeys to enable businesses to execute behaviour-driven strategies in real-time. Customer Journey Analytics platform helps in eliminating data silos and integrates customer data across interaction channels and marketing systems to optimize customer experiences.

Advancements in marketing technologies have enabled marketers an enhanced capability for segmenting and targeting their potential customers and execute a variety of engagement campaigns. As the number of engagements increases, marketers are finding it difficult to understand the customer experience from the campaign level. The customer journey analytics software enables marketers to visualize a complete view of customer journeys and their experience from interaction with the brands. Marketers can understand customer behaviour from initial stages of hearing about the brand through recommendation, advertisement or billboard, comparison with the competitor, learning about new products and services - to the actual conversion.

The journey-based approach helps organizations to align their marketing and service functions by making customers at a prime focal point. While the majority of the global organizations are struggling to keep up with the rising customer expectations with their traditional approach, global leaders are leveraging journey-based approach to optimize customer experience with personalized engagements. Global organizations are deploying customer journey analytics software for a variety of use cases including customer experience, marketing & advertising, customer retention and churn, customer lifetime value, upsell, cross-sell and repeat purchases.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Customer Journey Analytics Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing customer experience solutions. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and their market position.

Press Release: https://quadrant-solutions.com/customer-journey-analytics-market-2019-spark-matrix-trends-forecasts-competitive-analysis/

SPARK MatrixTM: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix (Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking) provides a visual representation and strategic insights on how each vendor ranks against their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact. Customer Journey Analytics SPARK Matrix includes analysis of the leading vendors, including Adobe, CallMiner, Clickfox, IBM, inQuba, Kitewheel, NICE Nexidia, Pointillist, QPC, ResponseTap, Salesforce, Genpact TandemSeven, Thunderhead, Teradata, and Verint

DataSheet: This research is also available as an Excel Workbook with extended market forecast analysis for 10 years to understand long-term trends of the overall market and its segments. For more information, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/datasheet-customer-journey-analytics-market/

Research Contents

Executive Overview

Customer Journey Analytics Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Regional Market Trends and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Forecasts

SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Customer Journey Analytics Market

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

SPARK Matrix of Customer Journey Analytics Market

Research Methodologies

Keywords : Customer Journey Analytics Market, Journey Management, Journey Automation, Journey Orchestration, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Omnichannel Experience, Customer Intelligence, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Data Platforms, CDP, Customer Journey Mapping, Personalization Platforms, Market Research, Market Size, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, Market Forecast, Market Size, Technology Trends

Customer Journey Analytics Market Outlook research is a part of our Digital Customer Experience and Commerce, and Data, Analytics, & AI practice. This research report is available to all our Subscription Services Clients or based on an individual purchase.

Similar Research:

Market Outlook: Customer Journey Mapping, 2019-2024, Worldwide

Market Outlook: Customer Data Platforms (CDP), 2019-2024, Worldwide

Market Outlook: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2019-2024, Worldwide

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

Contact:

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

See available research: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions