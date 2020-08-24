Customer Information System Market to cross USD 3 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The growing demand to assess and provide metered delivery of commodities and services with precision and efficiency is expected to support the CIS market growth. The advanced capabilities to simplify meter-to-cash processes, centralized data management and elimination of complex M2C integrations are further enabling the demand for advanced CIS solutions and services. CIS solutions help companies to consolidate the CRM and mainframe billing processes in single platform. In addition, it provides real time insights on service consumption and customer requirements. This help enterprises to serve customers within no time and improve the user experience.

The CIS solution segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline at a CAGR of over 8%. Major companies are adopting sophisticated CIS solutions that help them with enhanced capabilities to reduce Total Cost of Ownerships and improve the revenue generations. The enterprises majorly leverage these CIS solutions to elevate the customer experience and support consistent industry modernization. The modern CIS solutions provide embedded robust billing engine and built in configuration interfaces enabling easy integration and infrastructure innovations.

The on-premise deployment segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline at a CAGR of nearly 5%. The companies relying on on-premise infrastructure for their business processes drive the demand for these CIS systems. The CIS system deployed over in-house infrastructure provides enhanced control and administration of business distribution processes. In addition, the companies majorly leverage these systems ensure the delivery of commodity and services irrespective of critical external environment. This help enterprises with personnel to serve customer requirements and control business infrastructure in a centralized manner.

The adoption of customer information system for electricity and power management application is expected to grow at a CAGR above 8% by 2026. The electricity and power service providers are adopting CIS solutions and services for enhancing meter-to-cash operations. The companies are utilizing the advanced CIS solutions to gather & manage customer information, improve electricity management and provide flexible billing efficiencies. In addition, the system tracks financial & business information including sales, consumption and customer base to ensure optimum business operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth rate of above 13% CAGR in the CIS market from 2020 to 2026. The electricity & power supply companies in China and India are using advanced CIS solutions to replace the legacy systems. For instance, in March 2020, Fluentgrid, a leading enterprise from India signed a 2-year contract with 5 electricity supply companies in Karnataka. In the contract period, the company will replace existing CRM and billing products with advanced comprehensive suite of solutions including CIS solution. In addition, the investments in utility infrastructure and smart city initiatives are expected to fuel the market growth.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic partnership for development and deployment of advanced CIS solutions. For instance, in March 2020, Hansen Technologies has partnered with Fortum Oyj to optimize its utility infrastructure and improve the customer experience. Under the partnership, Hansen Technologies will deploy its Hansen CIS software platform to improve the customer reach and expand service delivery network. This helped Fortum to innovate its utility infrastructure and ensure customer satisfaction.

Some major findings of the CIS market report include:

The growing need for advanced solutions to control & manage utility consumption and billing processes across enterprises are supporting technology development in the market.

North America is expected to hold a major market share for CIS solutions with the presence of prominent players and supportive government initiatives.

Major players operating in the CIS market are Gentrack, Hansen technologies, IBM Corporation, Indra, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, etc.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative customer information system solutions, such as CIS-As-a-Service and Software-As-a-Service solutions.

