Customer Experience Management Market Worth $ 17.5 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Customer Experience Management Market Overview

The surging demand for personalized experience by customers across different industries is one of the key factors expected to escalate the growth of the global customer experience management market. The technological advancements in cloud and big data analytics to manage, design, and improve end-to-end consumer experience process and to sustain in the cutthroat competition, various companies are introducing this solution are some other factors expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments towards the implementation of advanced marketing technologies to help consumers undertake cognitive decisions with an effort to develop enhanced customer experience management, is also contributing to market growth.

Advancement in technologies is revolutionizing the way customer reacts and interacts with the brands across multiple channels. Currently, consumers use multiple devices to understand, review, and finalize products. This disruption in digital technology encouraged consumers to demand seamless experience while interacting with companies over multiple channels or touch points. Owing to the rise in customer expectations, organizations are increasingly involved in restructuring their customer experience management strategies to effectively position and reposition their brands and products, keeping consumers as their strategic focus.

The "Global Customer Experience Management Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as OpenText, Nokia, NICE Systems, IBM, Adobe Systems, Verint Systems, Tech Mahindra, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Customer Experience Management Market On the basis of Analytical Tools, Touchpoint, End-user, and Geography.

Customer Experience Management Market by Analytical Tools

Enterprise feedback management (EFM) software



Speech analytics



Text analytics



Web analytics & content management

Customer Experience Management Market by Touchpoint

Stores/ branches



Web Services



Call Centers



Mobile



Social Media Platform



Email

Customer Experience Management Market, by End-User

Retail



BFSI



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Government, Energy & utilities

Customer Experience Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

