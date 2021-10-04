Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased spending on marketing and advertising activities by businesses, the changing landscape of customer intelligence, the proliferation of customer channels, automated smart machines, are all expected to boost the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Customer Data Platform Market" By Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Application (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Customer Data Platform Market size was valued at USD 893.80 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3671.75 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.32% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Customer Data Platform Market Overview

Customer data platforms helps enterprises to process customer data to consolidate and integrate that data to store a one-point database. It offers safety and security to protect the data from breaching. Due to the increasing awareness of the features & advantages of such platforms among marketers, the importance of a consumer data platform among industry participants has increased over the forecast period.

The Customer Data Platform Market is growing at a substantial pace mainly due to increasing spending on business strategies to capture more customers. To adopt such strategies, the enterprises invest in marketing and advertising activities to promote their products, solutions and services to the customers and collect required information from the targeted market. Promotion is most important marketing strategies that has vital impact on the consumer behavior. Thus, enterprises invest in advertising and promotional activities. Promotional activities help the enterprises to understand an increasingly diverse customer base across industries. Therefore, the enterprises can maintain the customer relationship effectively. Thus, increasing investments in marketing and promotional activities can drive the global customer data platform market.

Key Developments

Segment launched Segment Data Lakes. It is a novel Customer Data Lake that offers the data engineering foundation needed to power advanced analytics and data science use cases.

Salesforce acquired Evergage. This acquisition aims to accelerate the company's efforts to offer enhanced personalization solutions to its thousands of customers.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Segment, Salesforce (Evergage), Tealium Inc., Optimove, Exponea, Ensighten, and Blueconic, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Customer Data Platform Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Customer Data Platform Market, By Type

Cloud Based



On-Premises

Customer Data Platform Market, By Application

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Customer Data Platform Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

