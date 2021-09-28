Customer Analytics Market size worth $ 20.82 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing need for customer analytics in enhancing customer experience and loyalty, through predictive analysis as well as personalizing marketing on the past data of the potential customers is driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Customer Analytics Market" By Component (Solution and Service), By Deployment (On-Premises Deployment and Cloud Deployment), By End-User (BFSI, Wholesale and Retail, Telecommunication and IT, Utilities), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Customer Analytics Market size was valued at USD 5.24 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.82 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33678

Browse in-depth TOC on "Customer Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Customer Analytics Market Overview

The growth of the global customer analytics market is accounted due to the rising demand for improved customer satisfaction, the market studied is growing faster. Customer Analytics is highly used in the retail industry for the development of personalized communications and marketing programs.

Growth in social media concern is a key driver for the market studied. Social media analytics combines monitoring, measurement, and analysis tools to uncover user sentiments and businesses with customers through social media platforms by associating their product list with e-commerce sites, which helps in monitoring people and fostering relationships. Prominent retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, have successfully managed to harness the benefits offered by different social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.

Key Developments in Customer Analytics Market

In March 2020 , Google Cloud signed a partnership with ThoughtSpot, a leader in search and AI-driven analytics to empower enterprises with cloud analytics. Under this partnership, the companies would launch Embrace for Google Cloud, which allows enterprises to run search and AI-driven analytics directly in Google BigQuery, without moving or caching any data.

, Google Cloud signed a partnership with ThoughtSpot, a leader in search and AI-driven analytics to empower enterprises with cloud analytics. Under this partnership, the companies would launch Embrace for Google Cloud, which allows enterprises to run search and AI-driven analytics directly in Google BigQuery, without moving or caching any data. In June 2019 , Salesforce acquired Tableau, a leading provider of analytical data, which would strengthen the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, enabling customers to make smarter decisions.

The major players in the market are Pitney Bowes Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine, Fair Isaac Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Actuate Software Corporation, SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc., Teoco Corporation, and Verint System Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Customer Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Deployment, End-user, and Geography.

Customer Analytics Market, By Component

Solution



Service

Customer Analytics Market, By Deployment

On-Premises



Cloud

Customer Analytics Market, By End-User

BFSI



Wholesale and Retail



Telecommunication and IT



Utilities



Healthcare



Travel and Hospitality



Others

Customer Analytics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Spend Analytics Market By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Business Function (Information Technology, Finance, Procurement), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Organizations), By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application (Financial Management, Demand and Supply Forecasting), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market By Solution Outlook (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning and Procurement), By Service Outlook (Professional & Support and Maintenance), By End User (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, & Prescriptive Analytics), By Application (Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, Payment Integrity), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Process Analytics Market By Process Mining Type (Process conformance, Process discovery, and Process enhancement), By Application (Business process, Customer interaction, and Information technology process), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

5 best video analytics companies: Epitome of 21st century espionage technology

Visualize Customer Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research