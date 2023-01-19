Custom Lab Grown Diamonds Add a New Dimension to the Industry

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for diamonds is on the rise. To illustrate, high demand for diamond jewelry from emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Thailand is driving the global diamond mining market. In addition, and perhaps unexpectedly, rising demand for diamonds for use in industrial applications has also boosted the global market. Diamonds that are not of commercial quality are used in industrial applications, such as grinding wheels for drilling, cutting, polishing applications, electronic chips, and laser components. In recent years, a new way to obtain diamonds has emerged. Lab grown diamonds, which are made in laboratories and factories and are identical to natural diamonds in their composition and appearance. Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Anglo American plc (OTC: NGLOY), Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV)

According to data published by Allied Market Research, the global lab grown diamonds market size is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also indicates that diamonds made in labs are generally of better quality than natural diamonds as they are made in controlled environments with constant monitoring and quality control. Increase in adoption of lab grown diamonds in the fashion and jewelry sector, along with increasing application of these diamonds in the industrial sector have spurred the demand for lab grown diamonds across myriad of industry verticals. In addition, such diamonds can also be customized and personalized as per requirement, which further adds advantages apart from them being highly economical, sustainable, and environment friendly.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL) just announced breaking news that, "diamond influencer TRAX NYC conducted a video tour of the Company's Greenville, S.C. factory and posted the Company's development process in a video on Instagram. Within the first hour, the video received more than 200,000 views.

'America is the new Africa when it comes to diamonds and it's all thanks to Adamas One in Greenville, S.C.,' said Maksoud Trax Agadjani, TRAX NYC's founder, who also appeared in the motion picture, Uncut Gems. 'The important thing isn't lab or mined, the important thing is getting a good quality product for a good price … We really appreciate the hospitality and time, we'll make this a worthwhile business endeavor for sure.'

TraxNYC Corp. was founded in 2003. The company's headquarters are located in New York City's famous Diamond District. We are truly sitting at the heart of the global diamond jewelry industry. TraxNYC is committed to enhancing its customer's experience in the selection and appreciation of fine jewelry. Mr. Agadjani is also considered a key social media influence in the diamond industry. Adamas One plans to begin growing custom diamonds for TRAX NYC's business.

"It's amazing to work with creative minds in the diamond industry. Max is so far ahead of the pack in terms of his mindset and marketing, it will be a great partnership for both of our companies. It was great to show off our growing process, which we believe sets us apart from the competition," added Jay Grdina, Adamas One's CEO."

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) announced on August 9th that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Nile, Inc., a leading online retailer of engagement rings and fine jewelry, for $360 million in an all-cash transaction. Blue Nile delivered revenue of more than $500 million in calendar year 2021. The strategic acquisition of Blue Nile accelerates Signet's efforts to expand its bridal offerings and grow its Accessible Luxury portfolio while extending its digital leadership in the jewelry category – all to further enhance shopping experiences for consumers and create value for shareholders. Blue Nile brings an attractive customer demographic that is younger, more affluent, and ethnically diverse which will broaden our customer acquisition funnel. Upon closing, Blue Nile will be strategically positioned at the top tier of Signet's Accessible Luxury banners along with Jared, James Allen and Diamonds Direct.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) produces full spectrum of diamonds in terms of qualities, sizes and colors. The Company's Diavik mine, for example, produces a high proportion of large, white, gem-quality diamonds, traditionally associated with engagement rings, luxury jewelry and collector pieces. The company has partnered with leading international organizations to ensure the integrity and reliability of the wider diamond industry too. We were a founding member and the first mining company to be certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council, which promotes responsible, ethical, social and environmental practices throughout the diamond, gold and platinum jewelry supply chain.

Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) announced back in December the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for De Beers' tenth sales cycle of 2022, amounting to $410 million. Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: "Demand for our rough diamonds over the final sales cycle of 2022 was in line with expectations, ahead of the normal seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period and with Sightholders taking a prudent approach ahead of restocking after Christmas and the expected re-opening of the China market."

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. One of the Company's collections powered by Swiss self-winding movements, the 1881 Automatic collection features contemporary designs that reflect the brand's proud Swiss heritage in mechanical timekeeping. Exclusively for women, the elegant new Aria, in white ceramic and stainless steel illuminated by diamonds, redefines sport-chic with brilliant simplicity. The futuristic Sapphire family with its signature flat, edge-to-edge crystal introduces four men's models – two on straps and two on a new, thinner "freefalling" bracelet design.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For adamas one corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by Rok Consulting. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com