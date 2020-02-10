Curv's Keyless Cryptography Brings a New Level of Security to Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV)

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bitcoin Association announced Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) will be fully supported by Curv's institutional digital asset security platform. Helping secure digital assets thanks to its keyless cryptography, Curv's wallet service is swiftly being adopted by exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, brokers, and traditional asset managers worldwide.

Eliminating the single point of failure introduced by private keys, Curv delivers a mathematically secure way to approve and sign transactions on the blockchain. In addition, Curv has obtained digital asset insurance protection of up to $50 million for its customers from Munich RE and is the first and only Multi-Party Computation (MPC) digital asset wallet solution to achieve SOC2 Type II status.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization that supports Bitcoin SV. In its ongoing work to grow the Bitcoin SV ecosystem's infrastructure, Bitcoin Association sought an additional security provider for BSV that was blockchain agnostic and not limited by certain rule sets, such as the need to support the Pay-to-Script Hash (P2SH) transaction type which has now been sunsetted on Bitcoin SV.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association said, "We have secured another partner for the Bitcoin SV ecosystem that ensures BSV institutional users gain multi-signature wallet functionality and can use large-scale applications on top of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, without needing to compromise on security and flexibility. Curv's protocol-agnostic approach gives institutional users the freedom to expand BSV utility and aligns with the restorations the Bitcoin SV Node team sought to achieve with the recent "Genesis" hard fork that successfully activated on February 4, 2020. We hope that enterprise adoption of BSV will accelerate and Curv's infrastructure will play a critical role in supporting this scalability and more future business use of BSV."

Curv's service is able to support Bitcoin SV for multi-signature transactions even after P2SH is sunsetted given Curv offers users the ability to securely manage and trade all types of digital assets on both ECSDA and EDDSA blockchains. This flexibility is central to Curv's platform given its patent-pending Multi-party computation (MPC) protocols enable transactions to be securely approved and verified off chain and eliminate the need for private keys.

Curv's COO Josh Schwartz said, "We're excited to add BSV to our growing portfolio. Our clients trust us to enable their business and help secure their digital assets. We view it as our obligation to ensure customers have the freedom to hold, trade, and interact with any and all digital assets. They should feel empowered to let the market dictate the assets they choose to support and not be limited by their wallet provider's capabilities."

About Curv

Curv is setting a new institutional standard for digital asset security, using revolutionary cryptography to deliver the industry's first cloud-based Institutional Digital Asset Wallet Service. Curv's unique, mathematically-secure, keyless platform gives organizations complete protection, instant access, and total autonomy over digital assets.

Curv is headquartered in New York with R&D offices in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, please email media@curv.co

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization that backs Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together merchants, exchanges, application developers, service providers, enterprises, miners and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem to advance the growth of Bitcoin commerce. Bitcoin Association supports Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global enterprise blockchain. For more information, email contact@bitcoinassociation.net

To hear from Bitcoin SV industry leaders, come to the CoinGeek London conference on February 20-21, 2020 at the historic Old Billingsgate venue in London. Visit BitcoinSV.com to learn more about BSV.

