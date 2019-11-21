Curv Partners with Franklin Templeton to Secure New Money Market Fund

First traditional asset manager to tokenize shares on a public blockchain selects Curv to protect digital assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curv announced today that Franklin Templeton , a leading global asset manager, has selected Curv's institutional wallet service to protect digital assets for the firm's new money market fund, whose shares will be recorded on the Stellar Network. Curv's patented multi-party computation (MPC) protocols allow Franklin Templeton to eliminate private keys, a single point of failure in blockchain, and simultaneously secure the way investors sign and manage transactions in a powerful, flexible, and scalable manner.

Roger Bayston, Executive Vice President for Franklin Templeton, said: "Trust underpins everything we do as an asset manager on behalf of our clients. We expect blockchain to play a big part of business going forward and we need partners that enable and build trust to grow investor adoption of digital assets. Curv understood our demanding security requirements and our plans requiring large scale." Bayston continued, "In comparison to traditional tech stacks evaluated, Curv's cryptography changes what is possible in digital asset custody, delivering to our clients instant availability and total autonomy over their investments."

"Franklin Templeton is the first traditional asset manager to tokenize shares on a public blockchain, making this a landmark for the entire industry. We are excited to be working alongside other innovators and first movers in the digital asset space, including the Stellar Network," said Itay Malinger, CEO and Co-founder of Curv.

Curv's platform delivers a simple, distributed way to secure and sign transactions on blockchain technology and is swiftly being adopted by exchanges, custodians, lenders, OTC desks, and asset managers. In May, the company obtained digital asset insurance protection of up to $50m for its customers from Munich RE. Curv recently became the first and only MPC digital asset wallet solution to obtain SOC 2 Type II status.

About Curv

Curv is setting a new institutional standard for digital asset security, using revolutionary cryptography to deliver the industry's first cloud-based Institutional Digital Asset Wallet Service. Curv's unique, mathematically-secure, keyless platform gives organizations bulletproof protection, instant access, and total autonomy over digital assets. The Curv service also includes the setup, management and maintenance of the blockchain infrastructure, which simplifies the adoption of any digital asset without building or scaling the underlying IT infrastructure.

Curv is headquartered in New York with R&D offices in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, please contact media@curv.co

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $692 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com .

Media Contact for Curv:

Diane Mckaye,

Silicon Valley Communications

Tel: +44-7771-926-726

diane@siliconvpr.com

SOURCE Curv