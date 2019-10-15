Currency.com Launches Open Access Premier Media Platform

Editorial Team Comprised of High-Caliber Journalists, Including Paul Dunn, Formerly Assistant Editor of The Times, and Michael Pilgrim, Previously Commercial Editorial Director at the Telegraph Media Group

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currency.com, a next-generation blockchain technology company, today announced the launch of a premier media platform in collaboration with Highbrook Media, a leading content marketing agency specialising in finance, business, services and tech. The platform will provide high-quality news about cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies, finance, business and technology more broadly.

The Currency.com media platform was born from a clear objective: to serve as a bridge between traditional financial journalism and the growing segment of technology and cryptocurrency-focused reporting. The media platform will be hosted on the main Currency.com website and will be accessible free of charge to the general public and Currency.com users alike.

Currency.com has recruited a team of experienced and passionate reporters, who will be led by Paul Dunn, Formerly Assistant Editor of The Times, with support from Michael Pilgrim, previously Commercial Editorial Director at the Telegraph Media Group, and the talented Highbrook media team.

The news team's ethos is in line with Currency.com's primary objective to educate a broad audience about trading and democratize investing and access to financial markets. The media platform will provide accessible and approachable reporting about important trends shaping the global markets, without compromising on quality or journalistic integrity. The focus will be on publishing a steady daily flow of short, crisp articles that leverage visuals and infographics to convey information and facts in a conversational and concise manner, as well as longer-form feature articles and educational resources aimed at helping Currency.com's users make better-informed and more responsible trading and investing decisions. Ultimately, Currency.com intends to become an antidote to the traditional, overly serious, snarky and jargon-heavy financial reporting that is available today, focusing instead on ensuring that its content is as engaging and informative as possible for all audiences.

"Traditional financial journalism, much like the financial markets, is unnecessarily complicated and inaccessible to non-specialists," commented Ivan Gowan, CEO and Co-Founder of Currency.com. "Readers currently have two basic choices: either read quality finance news and not understand it fully or read news from more familiar sources and miss out on the key details. The idea with our media platform is simple: to deliver news free of jargon and insider language, but still packed with facts and figures. Market participants are constantly looking for means to stay informed of current events and key developments without spending too much of their time reading the news, and we are confident our media platform will offer that and more."

He added, "We are pleased to be partnering with Highbrook Media, and journalists of the caliber of Michael Pilgrim and Paul Dunn, on this endeavour."

Michael Pilgrim, CEO and Co-Founder of Highbrook Media [and Editorial Lead of the media platform], said, "I am thrilled to be collaborating with the Currency.com team and to have the chance to oversee this exciting, fresh platform. Together with the Highbrook team, Currency.com's media platform will be served by a growing team of first-class journalists jointly committed to executing its mission of shaking up the world of financial reporting. We are hitting the ground running, positioning the platform as an educational, authoritative source of news about cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies, business, finance, and more."

Viktor Prokopenya, Founder and CEO of VP Capital and Co-Founder of Currency.com, commented, "Given that information is the most valuable currency of our time, the launch of a high-quality media platform was a natural next step for Currency.com. The media platform will add an important feature to Currency.com, as we will leverage content both to make sure our users have access to premium information and become better investors, and to ensure that we stay relevant and continue to attract even more users to our platform in an organic way."

The Currency.com media platform is now accessible at www.currency.com/news.

