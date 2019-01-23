Currency Asset Management Doyen Gary Klopfenstein Strengthening QCAM's International Market Growth Plans

ZUG, Switzerland, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

QCAM Currency Asset Management announced today that Gary Klopfenstein will serve as a Senior Strategic Advisor to the company. In this role, Mr. Klopfenstein will advise QCAM on both business and trading strategies with a focus on expanding the firm's capabilities and extending its reach to a global client base.

Klopfenstein is a pioneer in the specialist currency management industry and has wide ranging experience in alternative investment management, having been a Senior Managing Director at Mesirow Financial in Chicago where he established the currency management practice and built it to over $50 billion in less than ten years. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Berenberg Asset Management, the U.S.-based arm of the Hamburg bank's asset management business. He is now Chairman of GK Investment Management LLC, a private investment company established as a family office and based in Chicago. Klopfenstein is an author and speaker at institutional investment conferences globally, and is a member of the Board of Directors for several firms.

Thomas Suter, Chief Executive officer of QCAM commented, "We are delighted to have Gary as an advisor to the team. He brings a wealth of experience on developing and refining investment strategy, scaling businesses and understanding institutional client needs and how best to meet those needs with innovative products and strategies. Also thanks to his network he has established over years Gary will give new impetus to our business development."

Gary Klopfenstein: "In this fast paced and changing world of alternative investment management, the successful firms are those that have a commitment to excellence, a keen focus on clients and can bring innovative solutions to meet specific needs while aligning their interest with those of the client. QCAM has a strong, innovative team and is well positioned as an independent firm to become a leader in the field. I am excited to assist them in expanding their business globally."

QCAM Currency Asset Management AG, specializing in the area of currencies, as an independent Swiss Asset Manager it offers its clients a customized and personalized service in Currency- and Asset Management. Based in Zug, Switzerland QCAM manages approximately $7 billion in assets for institutional investors in Europe and United States. It is regulated by Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC.

