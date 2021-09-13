Cuprum Coin: 'The cryptocurrency of the future' worth $60 Billion soon to be launched

In July this year, the founder of Cuprum Coin signed the contract with the owner of a rare and highly valued ultra-fine Copper powder, worth over 60 billion US Dollars. "With this agreement, the process of creating a common ultra-fine Copper powder marketplace, provided by blockchain-enabled cryptocurrency trading platform, has officially started," Mario Urlić, CEO and Cuprum Coin's founder, stated earlier this week. The company's goal is to ensure all investments in the marketplace are secured stores of value maintained for a long time. Due to the material costs and the incredibly difficult manufacturing process, ultra-fine copper powder is among the world's most valuable elements.

Positioned on its asset's uncompromised demand in the future, Cuprum Coin can maintain value for a long time. Although being based on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Cuprum Coin is a product that meets all the criteria of classic commodities, such as Copper, Gold, Silver, Aluminium, Cobalt, Zinc, Nickel etc. as well as traditional fiat currencies. Besides, its application will be wide, from the exchange of goods, crypto and fiat currencies, services, and much more.

Cuprum Coin is built on TEZOS, an ideal alternative platform for building eco-friendly blockchain applications as its Proof-of-Stake requires significantly less energy and cost to operate unlike Proof-of-Work blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The demand for ultra-fine copper powder in the years to come will stay uncompromised, with expected price growth in the range between 8-12 percent. Its primary use is in the aerospace industry and space programs, as well as in medicine. Ultra-fine copper powder is used as the collateral for loans and often ends up in bank vaults, but as it is not classified as a commodity or financial instrument, retail traders, investors, investment firms, hedge, and pension funds are prohibited from trading with it. This is why Cuprum Coin is a perfect solution. The international team of experts is an additional guarantee for long-term success.

