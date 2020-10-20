CUPRA is the first automotive brand to participate in Extreme E

CUPRA's move into the Extreme E arena isn't a surprise, as the brand has always pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The CUPRA e-Racer – the world's first all-electric racing touring car – integrated four single-speed electric motors that delivered a combined 680PS (500kW) and 960Nm with a 65kWh liquid cooled battery pack, helping redefine what motorsport could be.

That project helped the brand develop its knowledge as it takes a journey towards electrification becoming an ever more important part of its passenger vehicle line-up. And it now has the CUPRA Leon plug-in hybrid, which will be followed at the beginning at 2021 by the CUPRA Formentor plug-in hybrid, which will be available in 2 different variants, and will be joined by the CUPRA el-Born in the second half of next year. All vehicles will bring sustainable mobility with the character and dynamism that enthusiasts desire.

Extreme E: An electric odyssey

CUPRA will pair up with ABT Sportsline as the racing team's main partner, and will contribute to lining up a team of engineers and drivers for this electric odyssey. The Extreme E has a gender equal sporting format whereby teams must field one male and one female driver. The first of whom is CUPRA e-ambassador, Mattias Ekström.

"Extreme E is a mix of Raid and Rally Cross, racing through very different environments with tracks marked using GPS," said Ekström. "But it holds a lot of promise for developing electric vehicles; collecting data to feedback into cars in areas such as software and regeneration."

CUPRA's involvement in Extreme E isn't solely because of a desire to exceed in motorsport, but to also feed accrued knowledge back into its passenger vehicle in great many areas including driveability, power delivery, chassis setup and steering.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315411/CUPRA_Extreme_E.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315412/CUPRA_Extreme_E_Mattias_Ekstrom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017612/CUPRA_Logo.jpg

