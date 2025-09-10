Cumulus Neuroscience Appoints Robert Ballantine to Board of Directors

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, announced today that Robert Ballantine has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Robert Ballantine, Cumulus Neuroscience Board Member

"We're thrilled to welcome Robert to our board of directors," said Tina Sampath, CEO of Cumulus. "Robert has a proven track record of successful innovation in digital health across global pharmaceutical markets. This is a pivotal time for the company – we look forward to working with Robert to optimize our commercialization efforts focused on increasing adoption of the NeuLogiq® Platform in CNS clinical studies, with a focus on accelerating much needed therapies for patients and their caregivers living with life altering neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions."



Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the NeuLogiq® Platform enables the tracking of brain function over time, both in the clinic and from the comfort of a study participant's home. Participants use a tablet to perform gamified versions of established objective behavioral tasks, while wearing the NeuLogiq headset which records EEG (electroencephalogram) brain waves that are precisely time-synced to the tasks. This allows biopharma companies to capture data that will provide a more accurate picture of brain network activity.



"I'm honored to join the Cumulus Board of Directors and help advance their mission in digital measurement", said Mr. Ballantine. "I look forward to helping Cumulus shape their go-to-market strategy to address the substantial unmet need in the neuroscience space for tools that provide sensitive, objective measures in clinical studies. Ultimately, this work can enable precision medicine and improve patient outcomes."



Mr. Ballantine currently serves as the Managing Principal of Integrated Digital Health at IQVIA, a role he has held since July 2022. He brings over 25 years of experience in digital innovation, human-centered design, and program leadership, with the last 15 years focused on the life sciences. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Behavioural Science and a Master's in Ergonomics.



About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.



Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

