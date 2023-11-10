Culture Amp named a Strategic Leader in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success

Continued recognition for leading employee engagement platform's innovative services

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp a leading employee experience platform, has been named a Strategic Leader in the latest edition of the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success from Fosway, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, for the third year in a row.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success is a key resource for organisations seeking to identify and select the best talent management solutions in the UK and Europe for today's challenging world of work.

This continued market recognition — Culture Amp was also classified as a Strategic Leader in the 2022 and 2021 editions — highlights the company's continued product innovation and comprehensive solutions as well as its continued customer acquisition and advocacy across a 6,500-strong global customer base.

Culture Amp's portfolio empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform their employee engagement, develop higher-performing teams, and retain talent, through cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world.

As a result, the company empowers leaders with its rich insights about their people, backed by the world's largest benchmarked employee data set . This combination enables senior enterprise executives to build data-driven strategies and take immediate actions to realise their business and performance objectives. Innovative global companies such as Etsy, PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp every day.

Nick Matthews, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, at Culture Amp, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be named in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success again - it's one of the key benchmarks for enterprises seeking ways to optimise their talent management. This latest accolade is another milestone in our refinement of data-driven employee engagement tools for today's changing workplace challenges."

David Perring, Chief Insights Officer of Fosway Group and Lead Analyst on the 9-Grid said: "The world of work is in constant flux, as demographics change and values shift, but one element of work that will always give businesses the edge is a high performance culture that drives engagement and releases discretionary effort. Culture Amp is a tech platform that continues to excel in this space, and Fosway congratulates the team once again on their position as Strategic Leader for the third year in a row."

The 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ is available here

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across 6,500 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp everyday.

