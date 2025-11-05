CUKTECH launches the CUKTECH 20 210W 25000mAh Power Bank: The Pinnacle of Power and Portability

Featuring 210W fast charging with 3 Ports, PD3. 1, MiPPS , PPS and a TFT Digital Display

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUKTECH, a leading power bank brand from China, is excited to announce their first Product - the CUKTECH 20, a ground-breaking 210W 25000mAh power bank that sets new standards for high-power, swift charging, and modern design. This power bank is engineered to cater to the demanding charging needs of today's technology users, making it an essential companion for professionals, gamers, and travellers alike. The CUKTECH 20 is available on Amazon Saudi Arabia and Amazon UAE.

About CUKTECH: Founded in 2016 with investment and shareholding from Xiaomi, CUKTECH is a core member of the Xiaomi ecosystem and maintains a close partnership with Xiaomi. Upholding the principles of top-tier manufacturing quality, CUKTECH is dedicated to developing cutting-edge charging technologies and building a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem. As a leading power bank brand from China, CUKTECH has made significant strides in the charging industry, especially through its highly acclaimed range of products developed for Xiaomi, and continues to deliver high-performance, user-centered products to customers worldwide.

The CUKTECH 20 is a powerhouse, delivering 210W of total power and fully compatible with the latest PD3.1 charging protocol. This feature ensures supercharged performance for devices such as the MacBook Pro, outperforming ordinary high-power chargers and eliminating sluggish charging times.

Equipped with an automotive-grade battery, the CUKTECH 20 boasts over 1000 charge cycles within over 80% battery health, more than three times the lifespan of standard power banks. Its robust 25000mAh capacity allows it to charge a MacBook 1.2 times or an iPhone 17 up to 4.4 times, providing reliable power whenever it is needed.

The CUKTECH 20 features an intuitive TFT display that offers real-time information on battery level, power, voltage, and current. This smart display ensures users are always informed and in control, making the power bank's status easy to understand with its graphical interface. Its design is both modern and compact, roughly the size of a can of cola. Its classic gray matte finish, accented with a futuristic blue light strip, merges fashion with high technology, making it an unbeatable choice for both travel and daily use.

Designed for convenience, the CUKTECH 20 supports ultra-fast 100W input, allowing it to recharge rapidly. It achieves a 38% boost in just 20 minutes — enough to fully charge an iPhone 17 more than once — and can be fully recharged itself in about 2 hours. The USB-C1 port of the CUKTECH 20 supports 140W PD 3.1 super-fast charging for laptops and 120W for Xiaomi phones. In just 30 minutes, it can charge a MacBook Pro 16" to 59%, a Steam Deck to 57%, an iPhone 17 Pro Max to 68%, and a Samsung S24 Ultra to 68%. For Xiaomi devices, the USB-C1 port offers high-speed charging of up to 120W, while the power bank also supports Super-Fast Charging 2.0 for compatible Samsung devices, enabling the Galaxy S25 Ultra to reach full battery in under 60 minutes. This power bank is ready for action whenever it is needed.

The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank comes with 2C1A ports, a 6A 240W C-to-C charging cable, an instruction manual, and a 24-month worry-free service backed by a dedicated customer service team. This comprehensive package ensures users have everything needed for an optimal charging experience.

The CUKTECH 20 is available on Amazon Saudi Arabia and Amazon UAE .

For more information, please visit CUKTECH's website.

